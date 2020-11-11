The 2020 fall season has been nothing less than a massive success for head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the West Virginia women’s soccer team.
Ranked No. 4 in the country and with a second-place finish in the Big 12 conference, the Mountaineers are looking to ride their recent wave of momentum through the pseudo-offseason this winter and then to the NCAA Tournament in spring 2021.
Looking to build off a solid 2019 campaign, which saw Izzo-Brown and WVU amass a 12-8-2 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance, the Mountaineers went into the 2020 season boasting multiple returning star players. The lone senior, Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, led the talented group along with juniors Jordan Brewster, Alina Stahl and Lauren Segalla.
At one point, the season was up in the air and no one truly knew if there would be soccer this fall. For the team, the opportunity to even play Big 12 soccer this fall was not taken for granted by both the players and coaching staff.
"It's like an onion – there are so many layers to this season," Izzo-Brown said. "I'm just so proud of us, first and foremost, for staying healthy. And then for us to maintain our focus and get ready for games has been great. Coaches always want to play, and we're fortunate to have an opportunity to go out and compete. This team is really excited for that."
West Virginia opened its 25th overall season with a match on the road versus Iowa State, which saw the Mountaineers win 2-0. The Mountaineers received goals from Ferrer-vanGinkel and junior forward Alina Stahl in the win. Defensively, WVU held the Cyclones to just two shots on the goal to help claim the shutout victory.
"First of all, just to get to this point with all the sacrifice and hard work that the players and staff had to go through was incredible," Izzo-Brown said Sept. 11, the night of the victory. "It was surreal to finally get out there and just be focused on 90 minutes of soccer. I was just so proud to be able to finish and for all the people that got us here tonight."
The second week saw the Mountaineers play on their home turf at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the first time in 2020, against the visiting Kansas State Wildcats.
In the game, the Mountaineers received a brace from junior forward Enzi Broussard, while sophomore defenders Nicole Payne and Julianne Vallerand also found the back of the net.
In all, West Virginia outshot the Wildcats 17-4 in the win, including 12-2 in shots on goal.
"It's easy to go up 10 minutes into a game, but how is this team going to respond when you go down 10 minutes into the game," Izzo-Brown said following the win. "I was really proud of how this team responded. They got their mindset right and just continued to do their job. I thought we did a really good job responding."
Following the hot start to the 2020 season, West Virginia hit a bump in the road when the team surprisingly faltered to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in double overtime while on the road, 2-1.
Losing in double overtime is no doubt a difficult setback to overcome, but the Mountaineers followed that up with a rash of commanding wins over Big 12 foes Texas (2-1), Texas Tech (2-1), Baylor (2-1), Oklahoma (1-0), and Kansas (2-1).
The five straight wins saw the team propelled to a No. 4 ranking in the country, and set up for a season finale showdown with No. 3 TCU for the Big 12 regular season title.
In the end, the Mountaineers fell to the Horned Frogs in a closely contested match, 1-0. TCU’s goal in the 51st minute proved to be the difference in the contest, despite the Mountaineers holding a 12-4 advantage in shots. With the win, TCU claimed the 2020 Big 12 regular season championship.
"It's hard to swallow when you lose such a big game, but we have to understand that from this loss, we have to get better," Izzo-Brown said. "We have to understand that as we move into our championship season in the spring, this has to be the fire in our belly to get ready."
Moving into the winter, the Mountaineers will continue to prepare for their likely NCAA Tournament bid in the spring, which could serve as the first legitimate opportunity since 2016 for Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineers to bring a national title home to Morgantown.