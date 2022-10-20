The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team tied once again on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers have played to a draw in a program-record seven of their 16 matches this season, following the elimination of overtime going into the 2022 season.
The Mountaineers are now 5-4-7 (2-1-4 Big 12) going into the last two matches of the regular season, and will almost certainly need to win the Big 12 Tournament to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament in successive seasons following 21 prior consecutive tournament appearances under head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.
Oklahoma State (10-2-4, 3-1-3 Big 12) opened the scoring in the 38th minute, as senior wingback Megan Haines put the Cowgirls in front, and gave OSU the lead going into the intermission.
At halftime, the teams were evenly matched statistically, with the Mountaineers trailing the Cowgirls in shots 6-5.
Out of the break, West Virginia took control of the match, as they outshot Oklahoma State by a staggering 13-3 in the second half, forcing freshman Cowgirl goalkeeper Jordan Nytes into making six saves in the final 45 minutes.
In the 82nd minute, the Oklahoma State defense failed to clear a West Virginia long ball, and senior Mountaineer right back Maddie Moreau pounced on the OSU mistake, assisting senior centre back Gabrielle Robinson in equalizing the score, for her first goal in three years.
The Mountaineers may have not won, but they controlled the game, dominating the stat sheet.
West Virginia led Oklahoma State in shots with 18 over OSU's nine, in shots on goal with seven to the Cowgirls' three and in corner kicks with five over Oklahoma State's four.
However it was the Mountaineers’ back line, not their attack that contributed the most offensively.
In addition to their right back and centre back connecting on their goal, senior left back Julianne Vallerand led WVU in shots with four and in shots on goal with two.
The other Mountaineer defender, fifth-year All-American Jordan Brewster played the long ball that led the goal.
WVU will stay in Oklahoma, travelling to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday, Oct. 23 at John Crain Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.