The West Virginia women's soccer team played its second straight home game on Sunday, defeating the Saint Joseph's Hawks 5-1 after scoring goals in bunches in the second period.
The matchup with the Hawks (0-2-0) was chippy to start, with two quick fouls for each team, one leading to a yellow card on Saint Josephs' forward Jiselle Daniels in a violent collision with WVU's All-American defender Jordan Brewster.
West Virginia (1-0-1) also got four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the first period, all being knocked away and saved by SJU goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti.
After seven shots on goal for the Mountaineers, WVU's forward Rhea Kijowski finally broke the draw off the assist from forward Aria Bilal, giving West Virginia the 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.
With the slim one goal lead at the end of the first period, West Virginia shot the ball significantly more than the Hawks and moved with pace down the field, recording 13 total shots and nine shots on goal compared to a single shot on goal and six saves for SJU.
The second period started off fast for both squads. West Virginia in the first minute made a goal to take the 2-0 advantage, a score coming from midfielder Maddie Moreau.
Saint Joseph's answered back only 30 seconds later, with midfielder Natalie Nevins scoring a penalty kick goal to cut the lead down to one, 2-1.
WVU didn't wait long to respond and increase its lead, with another score coming from forward Emily Thompson in the 48th minute along with a fourth goal in the 53rd minute from midfielder AJ Rodriguez to make the advantage 4-1.
Rodriguez's goal was the fourth combined goal from both teams within the first eight minutes of the second period.
In the 78th minute, forward Chloe Adler scored WVU's final goal, increasing the lead to four at 5-1.
WVU finished with more shots and shots on goal than the Hawks, finishing with 24 shots and 16 shots compared to five shots and five shots on goal for Saint Joseph's.
Each team amassed nine fouls and SJU had eight saves compared to four from the WVU goalkeepers. WVU also attempted five corner kicks on the day, with Saint Joseph's attempting one.
West Virginia will travel to face the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions in its next matchup, with kickoff set for Thursday at 4 p.m. from Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania.