The West Virginia women’s soccer program had 11 players sign to join the program for the 2021-22 season.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is excited to see these players sign to add to the excellence that she has brought to WVU women’s soccer in her tenure.
“I am so excited to welcome this class to our West Virginia family,” Izzo-Brown said. “The enthusiasm, passion and determination of this class to continue our tradition of success is unmatched. As a staff, we are so eager to start to develop this group because of the excellence each one of them brings.”
Aria Bilal from Bowie, Maryland, signed as a forward for the Mountaineers. Bilal ranks No. 111 by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Bilal has also led McDonogh School to three Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland championships.
Midfielder/defender Brooke Brown from Liberty Township, Ohio, is rated as a three-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Brown has also been a part of the Olympic Developmental Program.
Ruby Darling plays defender at Mountain View High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Darling has also been in the Olympic Developmental Program during her soccer career.
Emma Dotson is the lone West Virginian to sign in this class as she comes from Lewisburg. Dotson plays at Greenbrier East High School and has been a two-time all-state selection and a has led Greenbrier East to three sectional titles.
Dilary Heredia-Beltran from Wichita, Kansas, joins the program ranked as the No. 18 player by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Heredia-Beltran is rated as a four-star forward coming in for the Mountaineers.
Megan Kelley from Cohasset, Massachusetts, has played at the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and played in 12 games for the U-18/19 team in spring 2020.
Forward Rhea Kijowski from Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, wrapped up her high school career at Waynesburg Central High with more than 100 career goals. Kijowski is a two-time honoree of the All-WPIAL team while winning a WPIAL championship.
Samone Knight from The Woodlands, Texas, signs as forward for West Virginia. In high school, Knight was a part of the Olympic Development Program and was on the ECNL Player of the Year watch list.
From Halifax, Nova Scotia, Annika Leslie joins the Mountaineers as a defender. During her time at Bill Crothers Secondary School, Leslie was a three-year captain of the Nova Scotia Atlantic Championship team.
Goalkeeper Kassidy Roshong from Dayton, Ohio, joins WVU from Archbishop Alter High School. Roshong is rated as a three-star recruit by TopDrawerSoccer.com and she was named the Greater Catholic League Player of the Year.
Leah Sparacio from Farmingdale, New York, signed as a three-star recruit rated by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Sparacio has also been a part of the Olympic Development Program.