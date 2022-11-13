The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday, taking a 2-0 victory in its first match of the NCAA tournament.
West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) controlled most of the match, and thwarted Virginia Tech's (10-6-2, 4-5-1 ACC) few attempts on goal, especially later on.
Four minutes into the match, the No. 7 seed Mountaineers were awarded a penalty, but fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster’s attempt went off the crossbar.
In the 38th minute, the Hokies had a shot ricochet off the crossbar, but the score remained scoreless.
The Mountaineers had a chance in the box two minutes later, but did not test Virginia Tech goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove.
After the first half, West Virginia had a slight edge, leading in shots six to four, and in shots on goal three to one, which forced Hargrove into making three saves, while senior Mountaineer goalkeeper Kayza Massey saved Virginia Tech’s only shot on goal. The Hokies notably committed 12 fouls in the first half to West Virginia's six.
In the 49th minute, sophomore Mountaineer left winger Dilary Heredia-Beltran made a run along the edge of the box, sending a cross in that was deflected.
After a scramble for the ball, sophomore right winger Aria Bilal managed to get the ball into the back of the net, putting West Virginia up 1-0.
In the 51st minute, a Virginia Tech forward managed to round Massey with an open goal in sight, but the angle was too difficult to score from, and the shot went wide. WVU had a one-on-one chance in the 55th minute, but Hargrove kept it at 1-0.
In the 59th minute, fifth-year senior striker Lauren Segalla made a run into the box and played a cross in, but the Mountaineers couldn’t get on the end of it.
The Hokies nearly equalized in the 63rd minute, but Massey was able to save their shot on goal.
In the 69th minute WVU have a clear chance to score, but the shot went over the bar.
The 81st minute brought West Virginia its second goal, as junior midfielder Isabel Loza doubled the WVU lead.
Massey continued to keep Virginia Tech off the board with a series of brilliant saves, as West Virginia defeated the Hokies 2-0 and clinched a spot in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Mountaineers have now either won or tied in 12 of their last 13 games. WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown thought the win was great for her and the team.
“Yeah, it feels great. It's been an incredible postseason thus far. This team has stepped up at big moments and every individual is doing their job. Just similar to what Aria did for us today, but, super excited to get another look at Penn State on Friday night.”
West Virginia will face the No. 2 seed Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, Nov. 13. The kickoff time and streaming options are still to be determined.