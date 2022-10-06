The West Virginia women’s soccer team will make their way to battle the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 6. They will play at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Mountaineers and TCU have met four times in the Big 12 Tournament. This match will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams with the Mountaineers holding a 9-3-2 lead in the series.
Last game vs. Kansas, the Mountaineers after a scoreless first half, fought back and put two goals on the board ending the game in a 2-2 draw.
Kayza Massey, senior goalkeeper, still leads the Big 12 Conference with a No. 16 ranking in the country with six shutouts.
Defender Jordan Brewster now holds third all-time in program history in goals, with 91 goals, onlying needing four more to tie the record. Last time this record was set by Sh’Nia Gordon with 95 from 2015 to 2018.
As for TCU, it is 7-2-3 this season and won against Kansas State in its last game, 1-0. Players such as senior forward Messiah Bright will be crucial for the Horned Frogs, coming in as the team leader in goals with seven.
The defense will need to be strong for the Mountaineers to slow down TCU's offense on the road.
Streaming will be available on ESPN+ and live stats can be found at wvusports.com.