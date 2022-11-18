Following its first-round home win against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team heads up north to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
This match is a rematch, as the Mountaineers (11-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) and Nittany Lions (14-4-3), 5-3-2 Big Ten) played in Pennsylvania on Aug. 25, with the then No. 21 Mountaineers falling 2-0 to No. 10 ranked Penn State.
Another shared commonality between the two sides is a conference championship victory. While West Virginia completed an amazing turnaround with a 1-0 overtime win against TCU in the Big 12 Championship final, Penn State won the Big Ten Tournament Final with a late winner against No. 6 Michigan State.
Both teams also are 1-0 in the tournament, as the Nittany Lions defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats at home on Nov. 6. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions weren’t much of a match for PSU, with head coach Erica Dambach’s team cruising to a 4-1 victory.
WVU was similarly successful, as two second half goals from sophomore forward Aria Bilal and junior midfielder Isabel Loza — the first in their careers, led them to a 2-0 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Dambach’s Nittany Lions are in their 28th consecutive NCAA Tournament. Penn State is led on the field by fifth-year forward Ally Schlegel.
The Parker, Colorado, native has 15 goals in 25 games in 2022, most notably including an 82nd minute winner two weeks ago in Columbus, Ohio to give the Nittany Lions a win in the Big Ten Tournament final.
Schlegel also scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute at Lower.com Field to break a 1-1 deadlock.
Kickoff between WVU and Penn State is set for 4:30 p.m. at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, and U92 will have the radio call on 91.7 FM and u92themoose.com.