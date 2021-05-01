The West Virginia women’s soccer team was upset by Rice in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 1-0, on Saturday in Cary, North Carolina.
The Mountaineers (10-3-1, 7-2 Big 12) entered the game as the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament, but were unable to prove it after Rice (13-2-1, 5-1 C-USA) converted its only opportunity. Rice scored the only goal of the day on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
The Mountaineers had plenty of opportunities throughout the game. In the first half, West Virginia tallied nine shots, with two shots on goal, but the team was unable to score any of them. The West Virginia defense stifled Rice in the first half as well, allowing zero shots.
In the second half the Mountaineers had many chances yet again, West Virginia tallied 11 shots in the second half. Four of the 11 shots were shots on goal. Julianne Vallerand finished with five shots and one shot on goal on the day.
Rice’s lone goal came after a West Virginia foul inside the box that allowed Delaney Shultz to score Rice’s lone shot on the day. The goal came on a penalty kick that was shot left out of the reach of Kayza Massey.
West Virginia had a chance to tie it in the 90th minute, as it was awarded a free kick just outside the box. Jordan Brewster was able to come away with a clean shot, but the Rice's goalkeeper, Bella Killgore, made her sixth save of the day.
The Mountaineers had advanced to the Sweet 16 a year ago and looked prime to make another deep run this year. However, West Virginia's season ends after just one match in the NCAA Tournament.