The West Virginia women’s soccer team clinched a spot in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, defeating the No. 16 Texas Longhorns 1-0 in a stunning upset in the Big 12 Semifinal and handing them their first loss within the conference this season.
At the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, the Mountaineers won again, after defeating the No. 5 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The No. 4 seed Mountaineers (9-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) ended No. 1 seed Longhorns’ (14-2-4) tournament early, denying them a chance at redemption after losing 1-2 in the 2021 Big 12 Championship to TCU.
This is West Virginia’s first apperance in the Big 12 Tournament Championship since defeating Baylor 3-0 in 2018.
West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown opted for the same lineup the team had been using, as West Virginia avoided a loss in its tenth straight match out of its last 11, avenging the its only loss in that stretch which came 1-2 against Texas in Morgantown on Oct. 13.
After neither team could break through to take a lead for most of the first half, fifth-year senior striker Lauren Segalla made a run into the box following a missed chance from Texas.
Segalla outmaneuvered the Longhorns defense and slotted a right-footed shot past UT goalkeeper Savannah Madsen for the lone goal of the day.
At halftime, West Virginia had been the slightly better team through the first 45 minutes, leading Texas in shots six to five and in corners four to one.
However, Texas would not go down without a fight, as when it was all said and done, Texas had more shots with 12 to WVU's seven, shots on goal with five to WVU's three, and corners with one more corner kick than West Virginia, five to four.
But at the end of the match only one stat mattered, the scoreboard. In the final minute of the match, senior co-Big 12 goalkeeper of the year Kayza Massey saved a shot after a corner kick from Texas, securing the win and championship berth for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 2 seeded TCU vs No. 6 seeded Oklahoma in Round Rock, Texas on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.