The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team won 1-0 against the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, honoring their seniors with their eighth win or tie in nine matches and their second straight win.
The Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4) conclude their Big 12 regular season with two straight wins, vaulting them near the top of the standings.
Next, WVU will compete in the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Wildcats (2-4-4, 6-8-4) finish their season at seventh place in the Big 12.
The first half was quiet, with neither team scoring despite West Virginia having an opportunity to score on a one on one chance in the 15th minute.
The Mountaineers were thwarted by a save from Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer, and the teams headed into the locker room tied 0-0 after 45 minutes.
In the first half, the Mountaineers led the Wildcats in shots three to two and WVU had the lone shot on goal. Both teams had one corner and senior West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey did not have to make any saves.
In the 50th minute, the Mountaineers had another scoring chance but were once again stopped by Werremeyer, and the same happened three minutes later.
Controversy arose in the 64th minute when sophomore right winger Aria Bilal was tripped up inside the penalty box, but the referee did not award a penalty, much to chagrin of the home crowd.
West Virginia continued to test Werremeyer with a great chance in the 67th minute, but were once again stopped.
The breakthrough for the Mountaineers came from a well-executed set piece, tricking the Wildcat defense into thinking a shot on goal would come, instead fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster played a pass through the Kansas State wall, which senior left back Julianne Vallerand turned into a goal.
The Mountaineers play again on Oct. 30 in the Big 12 Tournament at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. All of the opening quarter final matches will be streamed on ESPN+.