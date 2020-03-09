The West Virginia wrestling team traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Big 12 Championships this past weekend.
The tournament began Saturday with podium matches taking place on Sunday. For the Mountaineers, only five wrestlers made it to Sunday: Joey Thomas, Lucas Seibert, Caleb Rea, Alex Hornfeck and Noah Adams.
Adams started his performance in the tournament off with three straight decision victories, propelling him to the championship match with South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan. In the championship matchup, Adams defeated Sloan 5-1.
Adams will now travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 19 for the NCAA Championships after finishing the season first in the Big 12 and with a 32-0 record.
Thomas opened the tournament off with a win over Jeremy Trinh of Fresno State, but he then lost to Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State, dropping Thomas down to the consolation bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Thomas was able to pick up a win in his first match, but dropped the next which was good enough to get him into the seventh-place match Sunday. In the match, Thomas lost by major decision 12-4 to South Dakota State’s Daniel Vega, giving Thomas the last spot on the podium with eighth place.
Hornfeck had a very similar path to that of Thomas, finishing in eighth place in his weight class.
Rea wrestled in the 141-pound weight class and lost his first matchup. In the consolation bracket, he was able to win his first match but, because of a loss in his second consolation match, Rea was sent to the seventh-place match.
In that matchup, Rea dominated Air Force’s Lenny Petersen, winning by a 14-2 major decision and placing seventh in the weight class.
Five Mountaineers were unable to get a single win in the tournament and did not place, those five were Seth Hogue, Scott Joll, Jackson Moomau, Brandon Ngati and Nick Kiussis.
In the 133-pound weight class, Seibert lost his first matchup of the tournament and made his way into the seventh-place matchup with a win in the consolation bracket. However, Seibert lost the matchup and had to take on the number one seed in his class for eighth place. Seibert lost by tech fall, ending his season.