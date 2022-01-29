The West Virginia Mountaineers took a Midwest trip over the weekend for interconference matches against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the North Dakota State Bison, coming home winless as a team on Friday and Saturday.
In South Dakota, the No. 23 Jackrabbits outperformed the Mountaineers by a final score of 23-16 on Friday night.
West Virginia’s ranked grapplers went 2-1 on the night, with 6th ranked-125 lb. wrestler Killian Cardinale starting the night with a major decision win and 9th ranked-165 lb. wrestler Peyton Hall continuing his season-long domination by pinning Tanner Cook, who is ranked 30th in the weight class.
WVU’s Michael Wolfgram, the 21st ranked heavyweight fighter, fell to South Dakota State’s AJ Nevills, who is ranked just behind him at 22nd in the nation.
Other West Virginia victories included a sudden victory decision in the 133 lb. class, where Garett Lautzenheiser defeated SDSU’s Gabriel Tagg by a score of 14-12, and a victory by decision in the 157 lb. class, where Alex Hornfeck shut out South Dakota’s Kenny O’Neill, 4-0.
South Dakota came back in the meet by winning the final four matches, including three featuring their own ranked grapplers. No. 8 Cade Devos put up a major decision in the 174 lb. class over Dennis Robin, Cade King won by decision over West Virginia’s Anthony Carman, No. 22 Tanner Sloan pinned Jackson Moomau and won the 197 lb. contest, and the 3-point heavyweight victory by Nevills solidified the victory for the Jackrabbits.
Other results for the match include South Dakota victories in the 141 lb. contest, where 6th ranked Clay Carlson got a major decision win over Caleb Rea and the 149 lb. contest where Daniel Kimball defeated Jeffrey Boyd by a score of 3-1. A 133 lb. exhibition match at the end saw South Dakota’s Caleb Gross defeat WVU’s Michael Dolan by a score of 1-0.
The North Dakota State match on Saturday afternoon looked much different but yielded the same result of a Mountaineer defeat, this time by a score of 39-9.
The Bison of North Dakota presented many challenges to the Mountaineers, most notably the five ranked grapplers that matched up against some of West Virginia’s top wrestlers.
West Virginia nabbed just two victories in the meet, as 6th ranked Killian Cardinale pulled a decision out of his contest with NDSU’s Lucas Rodriguez, while No. 21 Michael Wolfgram won the heavyweight battle against no. 18 Brandon Metz, where the sophomore grappler recorded his third pin of the season.
Sandwiched between the WVU wins were eight North Dakota State victories, including four involving their ranked fighters coming out on top.
Dylan Droegemueller (21st in the 141 lb. class), Jared Franek (7th in the 157 lb. class), Luke Weber (13th in the 165 lb. class), and Owen Pentz (21st in the 197 lb. class) all defeated their counterparts in Caleb Rea, Alex Hornfeck, no. 9 Peyton Hall, and Jackson Moomau, respectively.
Other defeats came as Ryan Henningson pinned Garett Lautzenheiser in the 133 lb. match, Gaven Sax defeated Jeffrey Boyd in the 149 lb. contest, Riley Habisch notched a sudden victory win over Dennis Robin in the 174 lb. match, and DJ Parker pinned Anthony Carman in the 184 lb. match.
In addition, a 174 lb. exhibition match saw NDSU’s Michael Nelson defeat Scott Joll by a score of 7-1.
For West Virginia’s ranked fighters, 125 lb. grappler Killian Cardinale, currently 6th, swept his competition on the weekend to bring his undefeated record to 8-0.
9th ranked 165 lb. grappler Peyton Hall went 1-1 on the weekend and lost just his second match of the season against North Dakota State, giving him an 18-2 on the season.
Heavyweight fighter Michael Wolfgram, who sits in 21st, also went 1-1, and although his record sits at 15-6, he has had some quality opponents throughout the season.
The Bison and Jackrabbits look to continue their surge in the NWCA coach’s rankings. The first edition of the rankings came out on Monday, where South Dakota State ranked No. 23 and North Dakota State was on the outside looking in with two votes. West Virginia sits a bit further back and has some work to do for their future this season.
The Mountaineers head to Iowa to face off against No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, then facing Northern Iowa the next day. Both matches are at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the Big 12 Network.