Last May, Killian Cardinale was faced with the biggest decision of his young life.
Cardinale, a redshirt junior, had wrestled the first three years of his collegiate career at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. While hitting the mats for the Monarchs, the 125-pounder led the program in wins, with 25, during the 2019-20 season.
Yet, after the conclusion of his third year, he was searching for a new home. Cardinale decided to bring his talents to Morgantown, opening this season as a West Virginia Mountaineer.
A native of Bristow, Virginia, Cardinale attended Brentsville District High School, where he was commonly a top contender in his weight class of 135, and he went on to become state champion in both 2015 and 2018, while also taking the runner up position in 2016.
Upon graduation from Brentsville District, Cardinale had not received an offer to wrestle at West Virginia, making the decision to attend the nearby in-state Old Dominion that much easier.
Throughout his four year career at Old Dominion, Cardinale was extremely successful outside of just this past season. During his freshman year, he redshirted and did not wrestle on the ODU team, but instead competed unattached at 125 pounds in open tournaments, ultimately finishing his first season with an 18-10 record.
That same season, Cardindale met with eventual 2018 NCAA Champion Spencer Lee (Iowa) while wrestling unattached at Midlands, and he earned six wins by decision, two major decisions, five technical falls and four pins.
In his first year wrestling for ODU as a redshirt freshman, he posted a 12-18 overall record and a disappointing 1-8 dual record. He recorded four wins by decision, one major decision, three technical falls and one pin while also being named to the 2019 MAC All-Academic Team.
In his aforementioned 2020 season for ODU, he earned his first trip to the NCAA National Tournaments and was an honorable mention for NCAA Division I All-American.
Last spring, Old Dominion was one of many universities to cut various athletic programs due to financial issues sparked by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Wrestling was unfortunately one of the programs cut for the Monarchs.
This meant that the two-time state champion would have to take his talents elsewhere.
Upon hearing that the ODU wrestling program was cut, West Virginia wrestling head coach Tim Flynn wasted no time reaching out to Cardinale about joining the Mountaineers.
For the Mountaineers, only one wrestler in the program weighed in under 130 pounds: redshirt sophomore Joey Thomas. Adding Cardinale would shore up an area where WVU was lacking.
Cardinale was offered a spot on WVU’s team, as well as multiple other D1 wrestling programs around the country. When the time came to make a decision, it was easy for Cardinale. Wrestling in the old gold and blue was an all but guaranteed starting position at the 125-weight mark, something that other programs would not be able to provide.
"He has proven himself against some of the best guys in the country, so we are looking forward to him arriving on campus," Flynn said in May after Cardinale had officially transferred to WVU. "He's going to be a big part of our future."
It also gave Cardinale the opportunity to wrestle at a higher level, a Power 5 conference, jumping from the MAC at ODU to the Big 12 at WVU.
Upon arriving in Morgantown, it was immediately a perfect fit for both the Mountaineer program and Cardinale himself.
The 2021 wrestling season kicked off in early January with three dual matches set up against Kent State, Ohio University and Virginia Tech. Cardinale was on the starting roster for all three matchups, and went 1-2, featuring an impressive win against Ohio but suffered losses to Kent State and Virginia Tech.
Cardinale rallied against Bucknell, where he picked up his second win of the season in an impressive 11-to-8 decision. He also suffered a loss to Oklahoma, bringing his record to 2-3 on the young season.
Currently, Cardinale is ranked at No. 13 in the country at his respective weight, and with only two match days as a Mountaineer under his belt, the only place to go is up for the redshirt junior.
The Mountaineer wrestling team will return to action against Big 12 foe Northern Colorado on Jan. 31 inside the WVU Coliseum.