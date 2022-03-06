The West Virginia Mountaineers wrestling team competed in the Big 12 Wrestling Championship in Tulsa, Okla. over the weekend, bringing home a handful of hardware in the process.
Killian Cardinale, who held the top seed in the 125 lb. class, defeated No. 3 fighter Brody Teske from Northern Iowa by a score of 8-3 to win the Big 12 Championship final and a ticket to the National Championship meet in Detroit. On his way to the final round, he eliminated No. 8 Jace Koelzer from Northern Colorado and Oklahoma State’s No. 4 ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni.
No. 2-ranked 165 lb. fighter Peyton Hall lived up to expectations in his class, notching two major decision victories early before landing in the final round against Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, the top-ranked fighter in the conference and No. 2 in the nation. Despite dropping the match 10-7, he came away in second place and will compete in Detroit in two weeks.
Dennis Robin was seeded at No. 8 in the 174 lb. class, and despite having a first-round bye, he fell to top-seeded Dustin Plott from Oklahoma State in the second round. Robin came back in the consolation bracket, and despite falling to No. 7 Joel Devine of Iowa State, he claimed his ticket to Nationals based on the Big 12’s strong 174 lb. class.
Michael Wolfgram, who entered the weekend ranked No. 25 in the nation, was the fifth seed in a deep Big 12 heavyweight class. He held a first-round bye but fell to South Dakota State’s AJ Nevills by a score of 4-3. However, he took seventh place in the consolation bracket after defeating Brandon Metz of North Dakota State by a 3-1 decision.
Six other Mountaineers competed in Tulsa this weekend. Garett Lautzenheiser (133 lb.) pulled an upset against No. 4 Kellyn March of North Dakota State, while Anthony Carman (184 lb.) upset No. 5 Cade King before falling in the second round to Oklahoma State’s Dakota Greer and in the seventh place match to No. 3 Tate Samuelson of Wyoming.
Alex Hornfeck (157 lb.) also fell in the first round but rode the consolation bracket to a seventh place finish over South Dakota State’s Kenny O’Neill. Jeffrey Boyd (149 lb.) came from behind to defeat No. 6 seeded Jaron Jensen of Wyoming before falling in the seventh place round to Gaven Sax of North Dakota State.
149 lb. senior Caleb Rea and 197 lb. senior Jackson Moomau dropped both matches they competed in, each losing by pin in one of their two matches.
As a team, the Mountaineers came in seventh place with 62 points. Missouri won the Big 12 Wrestling Championship with 131.5 points, while Oklahoma and Iowa State rounded out the top three.
The NCAA Wrestling season will wrap up in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on March 17-19, where the top collegiate wrestlers in the country will compete for the national title.
West Virginia will send Cardinale, Hall, and Robin to Detroit, while Wolfgram could earn an at-large bid to the match due to his regular-season ranking. Up-to-date scores can be found during the match on trackwrestling.com.