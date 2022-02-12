Although West Virginia and Utah Valley won five contests apiece, the pins from No. 9 Peyton Hall and Dennis Robin in the 165- and 174-lb. matches lifted the Mountaineers to their first conference win with a 21-16 victory on Saturday.
The pin from Hall was no surprise, as it was his fifth of the season in dual matches. For Robin, however, it was his second consecutive pin against a ranked opponent, this time upsetting No. 33 Kekana Fouret.
Along with Hall wiping the floor with Utah Valley’s Danny Snediker in the 165-lb. match, the other two ranked Mountaineers captured victories on the day as well. No. 7 Killian Cardinale defeated No. 16 Taylor Lamont in the 125-lb. match with a 3-2 decision, while No. 25 Michael Wolfgram dropped Chase Trussell by a score of 11-4 in the heavyweight bout.
For Utah Valley, their group of ranked fighters went 2-2 on the day. The pair of losses came in the aforementioned duels at the hands of Cardinale and Robin, giving the Mountaineers nine team points from those combined matches. Their ranked wins included No. 13 Kaiden Drury defeating Lucas Seibert in the 133 lb. match and No. 24 Evan Bockman taking a 7-2 victory over Jackson Moomau.
Utah Valley won 3 of the four unranked matches on Saturday, where 141-lb. Ty Smith, 157-lb. Jaxon Garoutte, and 184-lb. Jacob Armstrong defeated their opponents in Caleb Rea, Alex Hornfeck, and Anthony Carman. West Virginia’s lone unranked victory saw Jeffrey Boyd shutout Cameron Hunsaker in the 149-lb. match by a score of 2-0.
Three exhibition bouts took place as well, where Utah Valley’s 125-lb. Taylor Lamont and 197-lb. Evan Bockman pinned West Virginia’s Colton Drousias and Keagan Carmenatty and 174-lb. Kekana Fouret survived a potential second upset of the day by grabbing a 7-6 victory over Scott Joll.
The second NCAA coach’s ranking came out, placing Cardinale at No. 7 in the 125-lb. class, Hall at No. 9 in the 165-lb. class, and Wolfgram at No. 25 in the heavyweight class. 157-lb. Hornfeck, 174-lb. Robin, and 184-lb. Carman are all in positions to jump into the rankings with strong performances next week.
The Mountaineers’ final duel of the season will be senior night on Feb. 18 at the WVU Coliseum against the Wyoming Cowboys. The match will start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the Big 12 Network.