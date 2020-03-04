With the regular season over, the West Virginia wrestling team has now turned its focus to the Big 12 Championships this weekend.
Head coach Tim Flynn said he is just looking for his team to be competitive over the weekend.
“I want to see effort, I want to see fight, and, ultimately, I want to see guys qualify for the NCAA Tournament,” Flynn said. “We’re at a level where we’ve got to have — really you always have to have — consistent effort and fight and then we can evaluate the technical part, if they provide that effort.”
The Mountaineers finished the season with a 4-12 record in dual meets, 1-7 in Big 12 matches. Two Mountaineers are currently ranked in the NCAA coaches panel.
Noah Adams is ranked No. 2 in the 197-pound weight class and Nick Kiussis is ranked No. 30 in the 165-pound class. Flynn said the main goal for his wrestlers is to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
“Noah is expected to go and no one else really by their seed is expected to go,” Flynn said. “So we’re trying to exceed expectations. We have to. We have to or we’re going to have a lot of guys watching on TV and not going to the tournament.”
Flynn said Adams has the best chance to make nationals base on his seeding, but he also said Kiussis has a chance to win the conference championship for the 165 class.
“Nick’s just a pretty solid wrestler,” Flynn said. “He’s had success in the past, I think people know that he has some talent and he can do it, he just has to put it all together at the right time here at the end of the year. That weight class is wide open at the Big 12s, so we’re hoping he can really show up this weekend and get a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.”
Kiussis is one of three Big 12 wrestlers ranked in the 165 class. There are eight Big 12 wrestlers ranked in the 197 class, with Adams leading the way at No. 2.
As a conference, the Big 12 will be able to send 54 wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament, the second-most of any conference other than the Big 10.
“It’s a really, really challenging conference,” Flynn said. “Just a lot of good wrestlers. I think there’s a lot of guys, and we have some of them, that aren’t maybe one of those 54 qualified spots but they’re plenty capable. You’re talking about 60 to 70 wrestlers that have a chance of going to the NCAA Tournament but they’re vying for a limited number of spots. We’re excited to get there and perform.”