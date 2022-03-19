The West Virginia Mountaineers sent four wrestlers to compete at the National Championships in Detroit, Mich. this week, with 165-lb. wrestler Peyton Hall bringing home All-American honors after finishing eighth in his weight class.
The Chester, W. Va. native became the 34th All-American wrestler in the program's history, joining teammate Killian Cardinale as the only two All-Americans since 2018.
The ninth-seeded Hall lasted until the quarterfinal round of the championships before falling to top-ranked fighter Evan Wick out of Cal Poly, 6-2. Before falling to Wick, he notched decisions over No. 24 Riley Smucker (Cleveland St.) and No. 8 Philip Conigliaro (Harvard).
In the consolation round, he also picked up a major decision victory over Justin McCoy of Virginia before falling to No. 4 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) and again to No. 7 Carson Kharchla (Ohio St.) in the seventh place fight.
Killian Cardinale was seeded fifth in the 125-lb bracket but ran into some tough competition down the road. After defeating No. 28 Korbin Meink (Campbell) and No. 21 Taylor Lamont (Utah Valley), Cardinale was stopped short in the quarterfinals by No. 4 Brandon Courtney of Arizona State, who eked out a one-point victory over the 2021 All-American.
Cardinale fell to No. 8 Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the consolation bracket, eliminating him from All-American contention.
No. 31 seed Dennis Robin (174-lb.) and No. 27 seed Michael Wolfgram (heavyweight) were matched up against stiff competition, and despite keeping the scores close, dropped both sets of fights they competed in.
In the opening round, Robin fell by major decision to No. 2 Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech, who would end up falling short in the final round on Saturday. He lost again in the consolation bracket to No. 15 Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma), 5-3. Wolfgram dropped his fights by a combined two points, losing to No. 6 Jordan Wood (Lehigh) 1-0 and dropping his consolation match with No. 22 AJ Nevills (South Dakota St.), 4-3.
Head coach Tim Flynn will need to recruit aggressively once again to fill many potential holes on the roster. These holes could be left by seniors Lucas Seibert (133-lb.), Caleb Rea (141-lb.), Jackson Moomau (197-lb.) and redshirt senior Killian Cardinale (125-lb.).
Hall, Robin, and Wolfgram, all sophomores, will look towards their junior seasons to continue their quest to become national champions in 2023.