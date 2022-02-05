The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped both matches on their trip to Iowa as they took on No. 5 ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night and No. 22 ranked Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday.
Against Iowa State, the Mountaineers picked up a pair of victories in the later stages of the match, but Iowa State dominated the day from start to finish, evident in the final score of 31-9.
The Cyclones took key wins in the 125 and 285 lb. classes, where No. 17 ranked Kysen Terukina outperformed No. 6 ranked West Virginia fighter Killian Cardinale, who is ranked No. 6 in the 125 lb. class, while No. 21 seeded-285 lb. grappler Michael Wolfgram fell on a sudden-victory decision to No. 28 ranked grappler Sam Schuyler.
West Virginia picked up back-to-back wins in the 165 and 174 lb. classes, with No. 9 ranked Peyton Hall defeating Iowa State’s Isaac Judge on a 4-3 decision in the 165 lb. fight and Dennis Robin upsetting No. 17 ranked fighter Joel Devine on a pin in the 174 lb. match. West Virginia picked up nine points in these fights; six from the Robin pin and another three from the Hall decision.
Other notable wins for the Cyclones included top-ranked 157 lb. grappler David Carr’s major decision win over Alex Hornfeck, the pin from No. 8 ranked-184 lb. fighter Marcus Coleman, and the 5-point technical fall from No. 14 ranked-197 lb. grappler Yonger Bastida over Jackson Moomau.
Iowa State picked up wins in the 133 lb. bout, which saw the No. 30 ranked fighter in Ramazan Attasauov dropping Garret Lautzenheiser with a major decision win, and the 141 and 149 lb. matches, where West Virginia’s Caleb Rea and Jeffrey Boyd lost by decision to Iowa State’s Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen, respectively.
The Northern Iowa Panthers handed the Mountaineers similar results as the day prior, with West Virginia picking up just three victories in a 31-10 loss in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
West Virginia’s ranked grapplers went 3-0 on Saturday night, with No. 6 Cardinale picking up a ranked win over No. 11 Brody Teske in the 125 lb. match, No. 9 Hall getting a sudden victory win over No. 17 Austin Yant in the 165 lb. bout, and No. 21 Wolfgram snagging a sudden victory win over Tyrell Gordon in the heavyweight match.
The Panthers gathered four of their own ranked wins on the night. No. 29 Kyle Biscoglia pinned Garret Lautzenheiser in the 133 lb. fight, followed by another pin when No. 20 Cael Happel dropped Rea in the 141 lb. contest. No. 31 Colin Realbuto survived the matchup with Jeff Boyd in the 149 lb. fight, winning by three, and No. 4 fighter Parker Keckeisen picked up a major decision win over Jackson Moomau with a 12-3 victory in the 184 lb. challenge.
Northern Iowa collected a trio of major decision, unranked victories in the 157, 174, and 197 lb. contests. Derek Holshlag defeated in the 157 lb. match, Lance Runyon shutout Robin in the 174 lb. match, and John Gunderson shutout Jackson Moomau in the 197 lb. bout.
A pair of exhibition matches were held between the Panthers and Mountaineers on Saturday as well, with each team picking up one win apiece. In the 174 lb. fight, West Virginia’s S pinned No. 29 Pat Schoenfelder of Northern Iowa, while the heavyweight match saw West Virginia freshman Tristan Kemp fall to Northern Iowa’s Carter Isley.
West Virginia’s ranked wrestlers continue to hold up against tough competition as the season moves on, with No. 6 ranked Cardinale picked up his first loss of the season against Iowa State but holds a strong record of 9-1 and is still in a good position overall. No. 9 Hall went 2-0 on the weekend and continues to put impressive numbers alongside his 20-2 record. No. 21 Wolfgram went 1-1 on the weekend and continues to face challenging opponents that many of his ranked competitors don’t see until the postseason comes around.
The Cyclones of Iowa State and Panthers of Northern Iowa continue solid seasons in the polls, where they are likely to not fall back in the rankings with their strong performances against West Virginia. Northern Iowa has room to move up in the coach’s rankings, while Iowa State might not move up more than one or two spaces. They look forward to a duel against each other on Feb. 11 at Northern Iowa.
The Mountaineers look ahead to a lighter schedule to close out the season, with home matchups against Utah Valley on Feb. 12 and Wyoming on Feb. 18. Both will be at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and broadcasted on the Big 12 Network.