West Virginia University head wrestling coach Tim Flynn announced Thursday that Killian Cardinale has joined the WVU wrestling program.
Cardinale, who spent the past two seasons at Old Dominion, qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships. He will be a redshirt sophomore this season.
“We’re really excited to welcome Killian to Morgantown,” Flynn said in a release. “He has proven himself against some of the best guys in the country, so we are looking forward to him arriving on campus. He’s going to be a big part of our future.”
A native of Bristow, Virginia, Cardinale wrestled at the 125 pound mark for the Monarchs this past season. He led the team in wins, with 25, and won three matches in the MAC Tournament.
During his high school career, he won state championships in 2015 and 2017, while finishing as the runner-up in 2016.