The West Virginia University wrestling team traveled to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to compete in the Mat Town Open at Lock Haven University.
The Mountaineers had two wrestlers place in the top four in their weight classes. Davin Rhoads of 141 pounds and Tucker Nadeau at 174 pounds both placed fourth at the Open.
At 125 pounds, Jace Shaefer finished the day going 2-2. In the round of 16, he lost 3-1 to Penn State starter Gary Steen.
Shaefer then went on to win his next two consolation matches, winning by a first-period pin and a 1-0 match over Matt Maloney of Lock Haven. Next, Shaefer faced off again against Steen but lost 5-2.
The Mountaineers sent two wrestlers at 141 pounds down to Lock Haven as well.
Jordan Titus lost his first match 12-10 to Michael Cetta of Rutgers. Titus went back on track in his next match, winning by tech fall over Trejo of Bucknell. He kept his momentum going, winning over David Kreidler of Navy 16-6, but would go on to lose to fellow teammate Davin Rhoads 5-2.
Rhoads put on a great display on Sunday, placing fourth at 141 pounds. In the round of 32, Rhoads squeaked by Jackie Gold of Edinboro, winning 4-0.
Rhoads won his round of 16 matches over Sean Wang of Penn State putting on a scoring clinic and winning 14-7.
Mykey Ramos of Arizona State pinned Rhoads in the quarterfinals.
Rhoads then defeated teammate Titus 5-2 and would advance to the finals after his opponent medically forfeited. He ended up losing his third-place match by fall to Vince Cornella of Spartan Wrestling Club.
Trey Johnson at 141 pounds went 2-2 on the day. Johnson won his round of 32 match winning 1-0 over Macrino of Bloomsburg University. He was knocked out of the winners’ bracket after being pinned in the first period to Ethen Miller of Maryland. Johnson earned a win by forfeit in the conciliations but would lose his very next match 10-1 to Nate Wade of Spartan Wrestling Club.
Tucker Nadeau had an outstanding tournament as he was the only Mountaineer to make it to the semi-finals at 174 pounds. He put on a clinic in his first match, winning by tech fall 18-1. He then knocked off Brit Simington of Lock Haven, 5-3, but lost his semi-final match to Thayne Lawrence 7-2.
Nadeau battled back from the loss winning his conciliation semi-finals match 11-6 but ultimately lost his third-place match to Christian Hansen of Spartan Wrestling Club 7-2.
Nate Wickersham at 197 pounds went 0-2 on the day with two tough losses and Heavyweight Tristen Kemp went 1-2 with a win over Robbie Unruh from Buffalo University.
The Mountaineers will return to Big 12 action as they face Iowa State at the Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 3.