The West Virginia University wrestling team traveled back to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete in the NCAA National Championships on March 16-18.
The Mountaineers had six wrestlers who qualified for the National Championships. Those six wrestlers were Killian Cardinale, Peyton Hall, Michael Wolfgram, Jordan Titus, Austin Cooley and Anthony Carmen.
Starting off the tournament with a bang, fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale faced off against the number five seed from Appalachian State Caleb Smith. After the second period, the match was right between the two wrestlers, but by the end of the second period, Cardinale gained a huge takedown.
Cardinale knocked off the number five seed 3-2 to advance to the round of 16.
Heading to the round of 16, Cardinale was ready to wrestle Jore Volk of Wyoming who had just knocked off the 12 seed from Northwestern.
Cardinale dominated his match, winning 8-3 to solidify himself into the quarterfinals.
His quarterfinals match was a tough matchup as he faced Matt Ramos of Purdue. After an explosive match offensively, Ramos secured an8-7 win over Cardinale.
Cardinale needed to win just one match in the wrestlebacks to solidify his place on the podium. He did just that and defeated Breet Ungar of Cornell 3-2.
The fifth-year senior lost his next two matches but ultimately placed eighth place becoming the sixth wrestler in program history to place eighth.
The Mountaineers had a solid first day at the National Championships as they had four wrestlers advancing into the second day.
Jordan Titus came into the National Championships with tons of momentum after placing seventh in a loaded 141-pound weight class at the Big 12 Conference Championships. Titus didn’t receive the best seed in the tournament as he was seeded number 29 and was to wrestle the four-seed Brock Hardy in the first round.
Titus lost to Hardy 12-4 and would have to wrestle his way back. He would have to wrestle Carter Young of Oklahoma State in order to keep his chances of becoming an All-American alive. Titus went and controlled the entire match and would beat Carter Young 4-1 to advance to the second day.
Going into the second day, Titus had another tough Big 12 matchup against Coke Happel of the University of Northern Iowa. Ultimately, Titus would lose his match to Happel 10-5 ending his run at the National Championships.
At 165 pounds, returning All-American Peyton Hall was the 14 seed heading into the tournament facing 19 seed Dan Braunagel of Illinois. Hall didn’t look to be at his best as he lost 16-5 against Braunagel.
Hall defeated his next opponent Evan Barczak 4-3 to move on to day two and was to have a rematch with Holden Heller of Pittsburgh in the next round. The match was electric with scoring from different positions, but Hall couldn’t get the win as he lost 9-7 in overtime.
Anthony Carmen of 184 pounds was the 33 seed taking on the number one seed Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa. Keckeisen dominated the match and defeated Carmen 12-3. Carmen was to have a rematch with Reese Heller of Pittsburgh, which he lost 11-4.
Austin Cooley of 197 pounds wrestled Bernie Traux from Cal Poly in his first match. Traux was the seed heading into the tournament and would defeat Cooley 8-0.
To keep his season alive Cooley needed to beat Tanner Harvey of Oregon State. Harvey defeated Cooley 10-2.
Michael Wolfgram wrestled against Big 12 runner-up Sam Schuyler from Iowa State in the first round. Schuyler defeated Wolfgram 4-2, and Wolfgram defeated his next opponent 6-3 to advance into day two.
Trephan of North Carolina State defeated Wolfgram in a close match 3-1.
The NCAA Tournament marks the end of the WVU wrestling team’s season.