The West Virginia wrestling team opened the season on Sunday afternoon with two victories in Morgantown. WVU hosted Kent State, Ohio and No. 8 Virginia Tech.
In the early hours of the afternoon, West Virginia’s first match was against Kent State (0-3). WVU (2-1) won the match, 22-9.
Mountaineers Joey Thomas (133), Jeffrey Boyd (141), Brayden Roberts (149), Alex Hornfeck (157), Peyton Hall (165), Noah Adams (197) and Michael Wolfgram (HWT) all came away with victories over the Golden Flashes.
No. 12 Killian Cardinale and Roberts participated in their debut matches for WVU. Cardinale, an Old Dominion transfer, lost his first match of the day after an early lead. Roberts won his match, 4-3.
Moving onto the next set of matches, the Mountaineers faced the Ohio Bobcats (1-3). WVU won their second straight match, 36-3. This marked the first time since 2017 that the Mountaineers have scored over 30 points.
Boyd (141), Roberts (149), Hornfeck (157), Hall (165), Scott Joll (174), Jackson Moomau (184), Adams (197) and Wolfgram (HWT) all came out with wins over the Bobcats.
Hall defeated his first ranked opponent for his collegiate career. The in-state native won 9-0 in his second match.
To end the day, WVU moved on to face No. 8 Virginia Tech (4-0). The Hokies got the best of the Mountaineers, 24-10.
Hall (165), Joll (174) and Adams (197) were the only Mountaineers to win their respective weight class bouts with the Hokies.
The Mountaineers were facing a 16-0 deficit against Virginia Tech, but Hall and Joll started a small rally to make the match closer. Adams was close to a major decision in his third match of the day but allowed a late takedown to make it just a decision victory. Hall and Adams finished the day going 3-0.
Adams — the No. 1 wrestler in the country — went 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. The redshirt junior has extended his match win streak to 35, which dates back to the 2019 season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will return to the coliseum on Jan. 17 to host Bucknell at 2 p.m., and Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Coverage will be on ESPN+.