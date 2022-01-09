The West Virginia Mountaineers wrestling team notched six wins on Sunday afternoon in a round-robin against the Binghamton Bearcats and the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
Binghamton’s Anthony Sobotker of the 133-pound class started the day off with a win in a 4-2 decision against Mountaineer freshman Michael Dolan.
Binghamton got another win when Ryan Anderson of the 141-pound class won by a technical fall against WVU senior Caleb Rea.
In the 149-pound matchup, Nick Lombard pinned Mountaineer freshman Trey Johnson.
The Mountaineers first win of the match would come in the 157-pound matchup, where redshirt Junior Alex Hornfeck won in a 10-2 major decision against Tyler Martin of Binghamton.
They got another win as junior Scott Joll of the 174-pound class pinned Jacob Nolan of Binghamton. Shortly following that the Mountaineers got a second straight pin with Anthony Carman pinning Binghamton’s Sam Deprez in the 184-pound matchup.
Carman would emerge later when the redshirt sophomore won against Cory Day of Binghamton in his second pin of the day. He finished the day 3-0.
Another pin would follow in the heavyweight class, but instead Binghamton was on top as Joe Doyle pinned Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram.
In another heavyweight matchup, the Mountaineers got a win as freshman Tristan Kemp was victorious via a 3-2 decision over Binghamton’s Collin Burns.
In a 133-pound matchup, Binghamton’s Christian Gannone won a 5-0 decision over Mountaineer freshman Michael Dolan.
Binghamton’s Ryan Anderson of the 141-pound class won a 9-1 major decision against Mountaineer senior Lucas Seibert.
The Mountaineers then faced Virginia Tech, who started this off with a 17-5 major decision win of no. 4 ranked Korbin Myers over Mountaineer freshman Michael Dolan of the 133-pound class.
Virginia Tech’s Sam Hillegas pinned Mountainer senior Caleb Rea in the 141-pound matchup.
In the 149-pound matchup, Kylan Montgomery won a 7-1 decision over Mountaineer freshman Trey Johnson.
Redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck of the 157-pound class came close to defeating a ranked opponent, as Virginia Tech’s no. 16 ranked Connor Brady won an 8-6 decision.
No. 3 ranked Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech won a 10-4 decision in the 174-pound matchup against Mountaineer junior Scott Joll.
Sophomore Anthony Carman would later collect his third win in a 10-1 major decision against Simeone Holmes of Virginia Tech.
In the 197-pound matchup, Virginia Tech’s Andy Smith won a 9-5 decision over Mountaineer senior Jackson Moomau.
In the heavyweight matchup, Virginia Tech’s Nathan Traxler won a 5-2 decision against Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram.
Finally, Virginia Tech’s Sam Hillegas won a 14-4 major decision in the 141-pound matchup against senior Lucas Seibert.
In total, the Mountaineers had six wins in the round-robin. WVU wrestling head coach Tim Flynn acknowledged the positives in the effort, but sees room for improvement.
"I would say (it was) up and down," Flynn said. "It's been a year-long thing where our consistency isn't there. We have to get healthy and move on."
The Mountaineers return home to face no. 4 Oklahoma State and Columbia at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 16.