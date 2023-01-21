The No. 23 West Virginia University wrestling team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to face off against Oklahoma University on Friday night. The Mountaineers (7-2, 1-1 Big 12) lost a close one, falling 18-15 to the Sooners (7-4, 1-1 Big 12).
The match started off with heavyweight. WVU’s Michael Wolfgram was in a tight match heading into the third period. Wolfgram scored a late takedown to win the first match 3-1 to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.
The 125-pound Killian Cardinale was next up for the Mountaineers where he was needed to get bonus points for the team. Cardinale was in trouble, as he was down 2-1 with little time remaining. Cardinale turned it around and got a takedown late in the period to win 3-2 and put West Virginia up 6-0
The Mountaineers would go on to lose the next three straight matches at 133, 141 and then 149 by a medical default.
WVU’s 156-pound Alex Hornfeck is having one of his best seasons so far as a Mountaineer. Hornfeck had a 2-1 advantage over Jared Hill in the middle of the second period. Hill gained a reversal with 10 seconds left and would go on to defeat Hornfeck 5-3 in overtime.
No. 12 junior Peyton Hall needed bonus points for the Mountaineers as they were down 15-6. Hall faced off against No. 19 Nijenhuis at 165 pounds and went up 5-0 after the end of the second period. Hall continued to push the pace to force the major. Hall went on to win 9-2 over Nijenhuis to make the score 15-9.
The 174-pound Scott Joll faced off against No. 28 Dylan Roberts of Oklahoma. The match went back and forth the entire time. Joll took the lead in the beginning of the third with a takedown to go up 5-4 with riding time secured. Joll pulled off the upset over Roberts to win 7-5.
WVU’s No. 30 Anthony Carmen faced off against Tate Picklo at 184 pounds. The match came down to the wire but after a controversial call at the very end Picklo would upset Carmen 3-1.
With the final match of the night, Austin Cooley needed to pin his opponent to make the match 18-18 to give the Mountaineers a chance to win the match in criteria. Cooley went on to win but couldn't find a pin for the Mountaineers, resulting in the team’s second loss of the season.
The Mountaineers will return to action again on Jan. 22 as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face off against Oklahoma State.