Noah Adams, a redshirt sophomore member of the West Virginia University wrestling team, was named Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Year on Wednesday.
Announcing the 2020 #Big12WR of the Year! 🏆🥇𝙉𝙊𝘼𝙃 𝘼𝘿𝘼𝙈𝙎from @WVUWrestling➡️ https://t.co/2WzJox9ILP pic.twitter.com/YLs1A984BJ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 1, 2020
“We are all so proud of Noah,” West Virginia wrestling coach Tim Flynn said in a release. “This award is well-deserved, and it didn’t happen overnight. He earned this by putting in countless hours of hard work over the course of the entire season.”
In the 2019-20 season, Adams was far and away the Mountaineers' top wrestler. He led the team in wins (32), decisions (17) and major decisions (six). Adams also tied for first on the team in pins (five) and technical falls (two).
Adams is the first in program history to earn the award. The WVU wrestling team joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012.