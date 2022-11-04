The West Virginia wrestling team is set to make its return to the mat at the Southeast Open on Nov. 5, hosted by rival Virginia Tech, It’s still unclear what’s in store for the Mountaineers this upcoming season after a disappointing year.
The Mountaineers had a record of 6-8 last winter and were 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference. At home, they had a winning record of 4-2 but couldn't perform well on the road, going 2-6 on the year.
At the Big 12 Championships last season, the Mountaineers finished in seventh place but showed a great spark from underclassmen wrestlers and were led by strong performances from the upperclassmen.
Junior Peyton Hall was the star for the Mountaineers last year. Hall led the team with a record of 28-6 and had an outstanding record against ranked opponents going 9-6.
Hall became the first wrestler in WVU history to be an All-American at 165 pounds after placing eighth last year at the NCAA Division I National Championships. Going into the new season, Hall is currently ranked eighth.
Returning for his final year is fifth-year Killian Cardinale, who was another key part of last year's team. Cardinale was ranked as one of the best in the 125-pound weight class, finishing first at the Big 12 Championships and was only one win away from becoming an All-American.
Cardinale finished the season with a record of 16-3 and led the team with the most wins against ranked opponents with 10.
Junior Michael Wolfgram was another wrestler who took a major step in the right direction last season, with a record of 20-11, which was much better than his previous season’s record of 10-6.
Wolfgram was a national qualifier last year, being the No. 27 seed in the heavyweight bracket. He led the team with 35 total takedowns and was constantly trying to score more points and help the team win.
The Mountaineers had a great pickup in the transfer portal this offseason as well, with standout Sam Hillegas transferring to WVU from Virginia Tech, where he saw limited mat time.
Hillegas was a nationally ranked recruit a couple years back in high school, where he had a record of 157-5 against loaded Pennsylvania competition. Hillegas adds plenty of talent at the 141-pound spot and should have a great season ahead of him for the Mountaineers.
Another surprising stand out from last year was junior Dennis Robin, who took the mat by storm near the end of the season. Robin had knocked off two ranked opponents and pinned the No. 17 ranked Joel Devine of Iowa State in only a minute. Robin had 13 wins a year ago and was a national qualifier at 174 pounds.
Freshman Jordan Titus is set to be the starter for the Mountaineers at 133 pounds, coming off a redshirt last year. However, Titus had a great season at open tournaments, going 20-7 at six different open tournaments.
Titus was one of the biggest signees WVU has had in recent years, coming in as a top high school wrestler in the 2021 class for his weight class. With high expectations, Cardinale, Titus and Hillegas are a great trio of threats for the Mountaineers this season in the lower weights.
The Mountaineers have a very promising team when you look at the lineup and the potential for young, strong performers but the road won’t be easy as the Big 12 opponents look better than ever.
This year’s lineup of matches will prove challenging to Mountaineers with schools like Oklahoma State, Missouri, UNI and Iowa State.
West Virginia will open up a tough season slate against Virginia Tech, in the Southeast Open on Saturday, Nov. 5.