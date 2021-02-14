The West Virginia wrestling ended the day with second-place finishes from Ryan Sullivan, Peyton Hall and Noah Adams in the Cowboy Challenge at Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Killian Cardinale did not wrestle for West Virginia today leaving the Mountaineers with no one in the 125-pound weight class.
In the 133-pound weight class, Sullivan started his day with a pin over Oklahoma State’s Andrew Nieman in 2:17. In the second round, Sullivan came away with an 11-4 decision over Trey Crawford of Missouri. Having won his first two matches early in the day, Sullivan earned a spot in the championship. In the final match, Daton Fix of Oklahoma state pinned Sullivan at 5:16.
West Virginia had two wrestlers in the 141-pound weight class. Caleb Rea lost his first match by an 11-0 major decision to Chase Zollman of Wyoming. Jeff Boyd started with a pin in the first round, but a loss in the second sent him to the third-place bracket. Boyd was pinned in the third-place match and would take fourth.
Brayden Roberts — 149-pound weight class — lost his first match to Jarod Kadel of Oklahoma State ending his day early.
To start the 157-pound weight class Alex Hornfeck earned an 11-2 major decision victory but a loss in the second round would send him to the third-place bracket. In the consultation bracket, Hornfeck lost a close 3-2 battle with Jalin Harper of Oklahoma State.
In the 165-pound weight class, the Mountaineers got another second-place finish, this one coming from Hall. The freshman wrestler was given a bye in the first round, he then picked up a pin in the second round. But, in the third and final round, Hall was defeated 14-2 a major decision victory for Oklahoma State’s Travis Wittlake.
The 174-pound weight class saw two Mountaineers, Scott Joll and Anthony D’Alesio, lose to Dustin Plott of OSU. The losses came back to back and Joll went to the third-place bracket while D’Alesio had his day ended. Joll lost the third-place match to Mizzouri’s Sean Harman by way of a 13-5 major decision.
WVU had two wrestlers in the 184-pound class, Anthony Carman and Jackson Moomau. Moomau had a bye in the first round and picked up a 10-0 major decision in the second round. A tech fall in the third round would send him to the third-place match where Moomau would be defeated again.
The most anticipated match of the day came in the 197-pound weight class as Adams would get to face Wyoming’s Stephen Buchanan for a chance at redemption from the dual meet loss eight days prior. The championship battle began with Adams getting a takedown in the first period taking a 2-0 lead. Then in the second, Adams conceded a point due to stalling along with an escape in the second round, the score was tied 2-2 going into the third.
Adams chose to begin the third round on the bottom, after a near escape, Adams was able to reverse a takedown and score two points. Buchanan escaped and gained a point then a late takedown gave Buchanan a 5-4 lead before the riding time point was assessed giving the Wyoming wrestler his second victory over Adams this season.
Finally, in the 285-pound class, Michael Wolfgram was given a bye in the first round but was upset in the second, sending Wolfgram to the third-place match. In the final match, Wolfgram pulled off a 16-2 major decision over Seth Nitzel of Missouri to secure third-place.
Next up the Mountaineers will host Iowa State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. the matches will be televised on ESPN+ and it will be the final meet of the regular season for WVU.