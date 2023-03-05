The West Virginia University wrestling team traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend to compete in the Big 12 conference championship. Peyton Hall, Jordan Titus and Michael Wolfgram all advanced to compete in NCAA division one National Championships.
Peyton Hall came into the tournament with a solid chance of making it to Nationals. However, the 165 pound bracket was stacked from top to bottom.
Hall started his tournament with a solid win against Gerrit Nijenhuis from Oklahoma University who came into the tournament as the five seed. He pinned Nijenhuis in 4:38.
However, Hall’s biggest challenge came in his semifinal match.
He faced off against former national champion David Carr of Iowa State. Hall didn’t back down from the challenge but came up short, losing 3-1.
Hall finished in sixth place due to medical forfeit and punched his ticket for Nationals.
Jordan Titus had an outstanding tournament at 141 pounds. His bracket was also loaded from top to bottom with several ranked opponents.
The redshirt freshman won his first match over Garrett Kuchan of Air Force with a 9-3 win. He then was to wrestle Andrew Alirez, the number one ranked wrestler in the country. Alirez defeated Titus with a 14-5 win.
Titus continued to wrestle back in the consolation bracket. He won his next match 5-3 in an overtime thriller. His next match was a 4-3 loss to the number five seed Clay Carlson.
Titus was in a must-win match in order to qualify for nationals. Late in the third period, Titus got into a scramble and was able to secure the takedown to advance to nationals.
Michael Wolfgram was the last Mountaineer to qualify for nationals. Wolfgram looked impressive in his first match with a 7-4 win. His next match was a toss up against AJ Nevills.
Nevills scored a late takedown to defeat Wolfgram 3-2 in the quarterfinals. He bounced right back and went on a tear, winning his match 17-3. Wolfgram would place eighth place, qualifying for nationals.
Killian Cardinale went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the 125 Bracket. He received a first round bye to the quarters but was injured in his first match and was unable to wrestle again.
At 133 pounds, Davin Rhoads was unsuccessful in his first match, losing 9-2 to Connor Brown of Missouri University. Rhoads also lost his next match going 0-2 in the tournament.
Sam Hillegas was in a great spot to be able to claim his spot to go to Tulsa. In the quarter finals, Hillegas lost his first match 3-1 in a rematch against Brock Mauller.
Hillegas needed two wins to keep his postseason alive. He ultimately lost in an exciting match to Isiah Delgado of Utah Valley 8-7.
Senior Alex Hornfeck had an unsuccessful performance. He went 0-2, losing to Vinny Zerban by pin as well as losing 9-1 in his rematch against Jason Kraisser.
Scott Joll started his tournament off with a bang at 174 pounds. Pinning his first opponent in a minute, Joll gained momentum going into his next match.
Next, he was pinned by number one seed Peyton Mocco. Joll wrestled back to defeat Gavin Sax 7-4.
He was in a must win situation against number four seed Demetrius Romero. Only six wrestlers advanced to the 174 bracket. Joll lost 15-6 to Romero and would go on to finish 7th place.
Anthony Carmen went 1-2 in the tournament, losing in heartbreaking fashion in his final match.
Carmen started off with an 8-4 win over Franklin Cruz. He then would lose his next match 16-3. In his final match he would lose 1-0 to Cade King of South Dakota State.
Austin Cooley placed seventh and was unable to keep his season alive. After losing his first match, he went on a streak where he won two close matches. However, he would lose in a must win match against Evan Bockman 4-2.
The Mountaineers will return to action for one last time in Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the National Championships on March 8.