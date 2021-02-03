This year, the West Virginia wrestling team features one of the most top-to-bottom teams in recent memory, including four wrestlers who are currently nationally ranked: redshirt juniors Noah Adams and Killian Cardinale, freshman Peyton Hall and redshirt freshman Jeffery Boyd.
Boyd — an Erie, Pennsylvania, native — has been wrestling since the age of five. Boyd wrestled at the highest level at Erie McDowell High School, where he was a state finalist all four years, including three PIAA District 10 AAA championships and a state title in 2018 at 132 pounds.
In addition to the championships on the regional and state level, Boyd amassed a 99-22 overall record while at McDowell, a school record. He was a two-time All-District 10 selection, which recognizes the top 10 wrestlers in each respective weight class in the entire state of Pennsylvania.
During his freshman year, Boyd redshirted, waiting for his opportunity to be a consistent starter for head coach Tim Flynn, while also gaining muscle mass to jump up in the weight classes.
Despite the current challenges of the 2020-21 season, Boyd has become a consistent mainstay on the starting roster card for the Mountaineers at 141 pounds. Through seven matches this season, Boyd finds himself at 5-2, with four of those wins being decided by majority decision.
“Jeff has been one of our most consistent performers,” Flynn said. “His dedication to the program, whether it be weight management or his training, is some of the best I’ve ever seen. He’s been a huge addition to our roster.”
This past weekend, the Mountaineers took on No. 17 Northern Colorado. Boyd successfully picked up his first win over a ranked opponent with a 7-1 decision over No. 24 Chris Sandoval.
With the score knotted at one point apiece, the two grapplers entered sudden death overtime. However, it wasn't until the second overtime period that Boyd made Mountaineer Nation stand on their feet as he scored a takedown and four nearfall points for the win.
Boyd’s career has been closely followed by his family, specifically his father, Tom. During his tightly-contested match Sunday, the cheers of the socially-distanced crowd were drowned out by Tom constantly yelling words of encouragement to his son.
“Come on Jeff! Keep him down!” Boyd’s father said on Sunday. “Keep up the pace, wear him out!”
These same words of encouragement have been prevalent at Boyd’s matches since he first began 16 years ago.
Compared to the rest of the roster for the Mountaineers, there isn’t another wrestler wearing the old gold and blue who utilizes pace and movement quite as much as Boyd does. During his matches, often enough both wrestlers will be circling around the mat almost the entire time.
In a sport where the majority of your time is spent on the ground, no wrestler spends less time on the mat than Boyd. His different move set and non-traditional style have led to the honor of being ranked nationally for the first time in his collegiate career.
“He works hard,” Flynn said. “A leader in the practice room, it doesn’t matter how old you are or what year you are, if you’re ranked nationally, the guys on the team are going to turn to you, and you have to turn around and be that leader for them.”
In NCAA wrestling, there are multiple different polls and ranking systems that recognize individual wrestlers and the programs itself. The most commonly referenced and well known rankings is The Open Mat.
The Open Mat is the rankings that the NCAA uses to rank its wrestlers and set up the national tournaments at the end of the season in May. Following his aforementioned win against UNC on Sunday, Boyd currently appears at No. 32 by The Open Mat.
As the season continues on, Boyd will be riding a five-match win streak, which helped boost his ranking among the wrestlers competing at 141 pounds across the country. He has proved his worth in the middle-weight range for the Mountaineers and will be an anchor of this WVU squad for years to come.
“His role on this team is to be the leader, you know, moving forward,” Flynn said. “Jeff is young and has a lot of time left on this team, and from now — year one — to four years from now when he’s a senior, I expect him to be a leader, and I know he will be.”