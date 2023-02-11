The West Virginia University wrestling team battled it out with Air Force at home on Friday, where the Mountaineers were able to pick up a 20-18 win. WVU now improves to 8-5 on the season.
Air Force started off hot with nine team points in the first two matches. Killian Cardinale was out of the lineup in this match, so Colton Drousias stepped in at 125 pounds versus Tucker Owens. Drousias lost 9-1.
Ryan Yrairt also stepped in at 133 pounds to face off against Cody Phippen. Phippen defeated Yrairt in the first period with a 15-0 technical fall. The team score would be 9-0 after just two matches.
"We had some guys in who hadn't been in the lineup at 125 and 133, and knew that they were really tough at heavyweight, so we had to get some wins in that middle stretch there," Mountaineer head coach Tim Flynn said. "It was crazy because it wasn't like we were killing them, but we got the win, which is important."
West Virginia answered back, winning the next six matches. Jordan Titus started off the streak with a 6-3 win over Garret Kuchan. Sam Hillegas won a nail-biter against Dylan Martinez with a 5-4 victory with a late reversal to win.
Caleb Dolwing was starting this week at 157 pounds for the Mountaineers. He won a key match for West Virginia with a late takedown in the third period to win 4-3.
Peyton Hall put on a scoring clinic from his feet against Seamus Casey. Hall won 20-7 with 4 takedowns in the third period in hopes of securing a technical fall.
WVU was then up 13-9 with Scott Joll up at 174 pounds. Joll secured the major over Gage Musser with a 10-2 victory.
Anthony Carmen had a dominating performance on top. Carmen won 2-0 where he successfully rode out his opponent throughout the entire third period, locking up the riding time.
Austin Cooley at 197 pounds lost to Calvin Sund 4-0. However, Cooley was able to lost by a decision which meant the Mountaineers had locked up the dual meet.
Michael Wolfgram was pinned in 40 seconds by Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson. WVU would finish out the dual with a 20-18 victory.
The Mountaineers will return to action again on Feb. 17 where they will face Clarion University on senior night at the Coliseum.