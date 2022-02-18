As the West Virginia wrestling team celebrated its four graduating seniors, the Wyoming Cowboys took control of the duel and defeated the Mountaineers 25-11 Friday night.
All three ranked wrestlers for West Virginia came away with victories on the night. No. 7 Killian Cardinale and No. 9 Peyton Hall took major decision victories in their 125- and 165-lb. fights against Jake Svihel and Cooper Voorhees, while No. 25 Michael Wolfgram took care of business with a 9-4 decision victory over Terren Swartz in the heavyweight match.
Wyoming’s ranked wrestlers went 5-0 on the night, headlined by No. 5 Stephen Buchanan’s pin of WVU senior Jackson Moomau in the 197-lb. bout, all but securing the win for the Cowboys. No. 33 Jaron Jensen, No. 15 Jacob Wright, and No. 15 Hayden Hastings won by decision in the 149-, 157-, and 174-lb. matches. No. 18 Tate Samuelson defeated Anthony Carman, earning himself a major decision in his victory.
The other contests all resulted in Wyoming victories, including 133 lb. Job Greenwood and 141 lb. Darren Green defeating West Virginia’s Garett Lautzenheiser and Caleb Rea by decisions.
The referees took a lot of heat from both the coaches and fans at the Coliseum on Friday night.
Mountaineers coach Tim Flynn launched the challenge brick twice, the second time drilling his own fighter from across the mat. He went 1-2 on the night for challenges, losing the second one after nearly three minutes of deliberation by the referees.
An exhibition match took place following Wolfgram’s heavyweight victory. The 125-lb. match saw Wyoming’s Jake Svihel pick up his second win of the day against West Virginia’s Colton Drousias by a score of 8-5.
The Mountaineers will carry just three ranked wrestlers into the postseason, as Cardinale, Hall, and Wolfgram look to continue the success they had in the regular season.
The Big 12 Wrestling Championship will be Mar. 5-6 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The weekend tournament will be broadcasted on the Big 12 Network.