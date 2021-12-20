The West Virginia Mountaineers won twice to end the calendar year, as they defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 25-12 and the Cleveland State Vikings 24-10.
In the 125-pound class, redshirt senior Killian Cardinale defeated Fabian Gutierrez in a 7-1 decision to start the Mountaineers (5-3) off with a win.
Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer pinned Mountaineer freshman Garett Lautzenheiser in the 133-pound matchup for the first Mocs (3-5) victory.
But the Mountaineers got another win after that when senior Caleb Rea of the 141-pound class won a 10-5 decision against Franco Valdes to tie it at 6-6.
However, the Mocs did not let the Mountaineers go on a winning streak, as Noah Castillo won a 6-3 decision against Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Jeff Boyd of the 149-pound class.
The pattern of the teams alternating wins continued, as in the 157-pound matchup, as Mountaineer redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck defeated Weston Wichman in a 7-2 decision.
The Mountaineers got the first winning streak as sophomore Peyton Hall of the 165-pound class continued his undefeated season in an 8-3 decision over Andrew Nicholson.
The streak continued when junior Scott Joll of the 174-pound class won an 11-1 major decision against Carial Tarter.
Chattanooga won the 184-pound matchup when Matthew Wadell won a 4-0 decision against Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman.
Mountaineer senior Jackson Moomau of the 197-pound class won a 16-6 major decision against Landon Lewis.
In the heavyweight matchup, Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram won a 16-1 technical fall against Grayson Walthall.
This gave the Mountaineers a 25-12 win against Chattanooga, moving them on to the next opponent of the meet.
Next, the Mountaineers faced the Cleveland State Vikings (3-3).
Senior Killian Cardinale of the 125-pound class got his second win of the day when he won a 14-5 major decision against Logan Heil.
Freshman Garett Lautzenheiser won the 133-pound matchup against Jake Manley in a 4-2 decision.
The Mountaineers continued their winning streak in the 141-pound matchup when senior Caleb Rea won a 6-2 decision against Hunter Olson.
Redshirt sophomore Jeff Boyd of the 149-pound class also won, as he defeated Ryan Granger in a 9-2 decision.
Cleveland State got their first win in the 157-pound matchup when Daniel Patten won a 4-2 overtime decision against redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck.
Sophomore Peyton Hall of the 165-pound class added to his undefeated start with a 12-3 major decision against Riley Smucker.
Junior Scott Joll of the 174-pound class got his second win of the day when he won an 8-2 decision against Anthony Rice.
Cleveland State won the 184-pound matchup when DeAndre Nassar won an 11-3 major decision against redshirt sophomore Kyle Myers.
Cleveland State got another win when Benjamin Smith defeated senior Jackson Moomau of the 197-pound class in a 6-2 decision.
Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram of the heavyweight class won a 13-4 major decision over John Kelby to give the Mountaineers a 24-10 win over Cleveland State, sweeping both teams in the tri-meet.
The Mountaineers' next match will be in the Southern Scuffle against Chattanooga again, but this time in Chattanooga Tennessee on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 at McKenzie Arena.