The West Virginia wrestling team spent the first weekend of the new year competing in the Southern Scuffle event in Chattanooga, Tenn., finishing in seventh place with 69.5 points, with two second-place performances.
To start off, sophomore Brayden Robert of the 149-pound class lost 3-1 to Matt Ryan of Buffalo.
Sophomore Dennis Robin of the 174-pound class won a 6-2 decision against Arkansas-Little Rock’s Alex Hernandez.
Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale won by a technical fall in a 125-pound matchup against The Citadel’s Malik Hardy.
Also in a 125-pound matchup, sophomore Colton Drousias won an 11-2 major decision over Duke’s Ty Naquin.
Freshman Garrett Lautzenheiser defeated Aidan Campbell of the 133-pound class in an 8-3 decision.
Freshman Jordan Titus of the 133-pound class won a 12-8 decision over Tommy Maddox of Buffalo.
Angelo Martinoni of Cal State Bakersfield won a 12-2 major decision against senior Caleb Rea in a 141-pound matchup.
Redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boy of the 149-pound class won a 2-0 decision over Michigan State’s Jaden Enriquez.
Redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck won a technical fall against Aiden Lenz of The Citadel in a 157-pound matchup.
Peyton Hall of the 165-pound continued his fantastic season with a 10-2 major decision over Appalachian State’s Will Miller.
In a pair of 174-pound matchups, Michigan State’s Marty Larkin defeated sophomore Dennis Robin in a 6-3 decision and junior Scott Joll won a 13-9 decision against Giuseppe Hoose of Buffalo.
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman won a 5-1 decision against Donovan Ball of Penn State in a 184-pound matchup.
In the heavyweight matchup, redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram won in a 5-0 decision over Chattanooga’s Matthias Ervin.
Sophomore Brayden Roberts of the 149-pound class won a 2-0 decision against Jaden Enriquez of Michigan State.
In a 125-pound matchup, sophomore Colton Drousias lost to Chattanooga’s Fabian Gutierrez, and in a 133-pound matchup, Rayvon Foley of Michigan State defeated freshman Garett Lautzenheiser.
Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale defeated Penn State’s Baylor Shunk in a 12-2 major decision, but Penn State got a win back when Brandon Meredith won a 5-0 decision against Mountaineer freshman Jordan Titus.
Redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck of the 157-pound class won a 3-2 decision against Ohio State’s Jalin Harper.
In a 149-pound matchup, Northern Colorado’s Chris Sandoval won a 3-2 decision over Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd
Peyton Hall won again when he won an 8-1 decision over NC State’s Jake Null of the 165-pound class.
Cal State Bakersfield’s Albert Urias won a 3-1 decision against Mountaineer junior Scott Joll of the 174-pound class.
In a 184-pound matchup, Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolan won a 5-1 decision over Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman.
In a heavyweight matchup, Iowa’s Aaron Costello won in a 5-3 decision over Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram.
Senior Caleb Rea of the 141-pound class defeated Jack Marlow from Buffalo in a 13-3 major decision.
Sophomore Dennis Robin of the 174-pound class won a 5-3 decision over Ben Haubert.
In a Mountaineer vs Mountaineer matchup (in the consolation bracket), 125-pounders freshman Jace Schafer and sophomore Colton Drousias faced each other, with Schafer winning a 6-5 decision.
In the 133-pound matchups, the Mountaineers lost twice as Ethan Fernandez of Spartan Combat RTC and Jackson Disario won against Mountaineer freshman Garett Lautzenheiser and Jordan Titus.
However, in the 141-pound matchup, senior Caleb Rea pinned Iowa’s Drew Bennett.
Redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd of the 149-pound class won an 11-4 decision against Spartan Combat RTC’S Nate Wade.
The Mountaineers won twice in the 174-pound matchups as junior Scott Joll and sophomore Dennis Robin won in 5-3 and 9-7 decisions against Maryland’s Dom Solia and Arkansas-Little Rock’s Triston Willis.
Redshirt Anthony Carman of the 184-pound class won an 8-0 major decision over Sam Fisher of Virginia Tech.
In the heavyweight matchup, NC State’s Deonte Wilson won a 3-1 decision over redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram.
Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale of the 125-pound class won an 8-0 decision over Virginia Tech’s Eddie Ventresca to advance to the semifinals.
Senior Caleb Rea lost to Maryland's Danny Bertoni in a 7-1 decision in the 141-pound matchup.
The 149-pound matchup went to overtime where redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd won a 3-1 decision over South Dakota State’s Daniel Kimball.
In the 157-pound matchup, Missouri’s Brock Mauller won a 7-4 decision over Mountaineer redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck.
Like Killian Cardinale, Mountaineer sophomore Peyton Hall also advanced to the semifinals after his 6-4 victory over Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy of the 165-pound class.
In the 174-pound matchups, Buffalo’s Jay Nivison won a 5-2 decision over Mountaineer sophomore Dennis Robin and junior Scott Joll won a 12-3 major decision over Maryland’s Chase Mielnik to conclude the first day of the Southern Scuffle.
The second day was started when redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd won a 9-5 decision against South Dakota State’s Zach Price in the 149-pound matchup and redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck won a 7-0 decision in the 157-pound matchup against Weston Wichman of Chattanooga.
In the 174-pound matchup, Bailee O’Reilly of Minnesota won an 8-2 decision over Mountaineer junior Scott Joll.
In the 184-pound matchup. Michigan State’s Layne Malczewski won in a 7-2 decision against Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman.
Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale defeated Chattanooga’s Fabian Gutierrez in a 9-4 decision in the 125-pound matchup to advance to the finals.
In the 149-pound matchup, North Dakota State’s Gaven Sax won a 4-1 decision against Mountaineer redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd.
In the 157-pound matchup, AJ Kovacs of NC State won a 4-1 decision against Mountaineer redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck.
Peyton Hall became the second Mountaineer to reach the finals when he won a 13-5 major decision against North Dakota State’s Luke Weber in the 165-pound semifinals.
In the 149-pound and 157-pound classes, redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd and redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck both finished in eighth place after losing 3-1 and 2-1 decisions to Buffalo’s John Arceri and Ohio State’s Jalin Harper.
The Mountaineers could not achieve a first-place finish as Keegan O’Toole of Missouri and Pat McKee of Minnesota won via a 13-4 decision and medical default against Mountaineer sophomore Peyton Hall and redshirt senior Killian Cardinale respectively.