Peyton Hall continued his undefeated start to the season, but the rest of the West Virginia wrestling team was not as successful as it lost 30-9 to the Ohio Bobcats.
To start, in the 125-pound class, Ohio’s (1-1) Oscar Sanchez won in a 12-3 major decision over WVU (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) sophomore Colton Drousias.
In the 133-pound class, Giovanni Disabato won in a 6-2 decision over WVU freshman Garett Lautzenheiser.
Ohio’s Kyran Hagan won the 141-pound matchup with a pin over West Virginia senior Caleb Rea.
No. 27 Alex Hagan won a 16-0 technical match against Mountaineer sophomore Brayden Roberts in the 149-pound class.
Ohio continued its streak of winning when No.24/26 Jordan Slivka won a 3-0 decision over Alex Hornfeck to win the 157-pound match and put the Bobcats up 21-0.
West Virginia finally got a win when No. 11/15 165-pound sophomore Peyton Hall pinned Sean O’Dwyer to improve his season record to 9-0.
The Mountaineers could not string together wins as the 174-pound match was won by Ohio’s No. 28 Sal Perrine in an 11-6 decision over sophomore Dennis Robin.
Ohio went on another winning streak, as Zayne Lehan won a 10-3 decision over redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman in the 184-pound class. The streak continued in the 197-pound class when Jordan Greer won a 6-2 decision over Mountaineer senior Jackson Moomau.
West Virginia was able to end on a high note as No. 25 Michael Wolfgram won a 12-7 decision over Ohio’s Jordan Earnest in the heavyweight bout.
The Mountaineers will return to face the Glenville State Pioneers at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.