West Virginia University traveled to Virginia Tech this weekend to compete in the Southeast Open on Nov. 5.
The Mountaineers had a great day on the mat today with a total of seven wrestlers placing in the top 6. 184 pounds.
Redshirt junior Anthony Carmen was the only Mountaineer to finish in first place. Carmen showed what he can do offensively, tallying 45 points in four matches.
A total of four wrestlers placed second: 149-pound Sam Hillegas, 157-pound Caleb Dowling, 197-pound Austin Cooley and heavyweight Michael Wolfgram.
Hillegas pinned his way through to the semifinals — both inside the first period. He went on to win his semifinal match 3-1 over Jarod Verkleeren of Virginia.
However, Hillegas lost in the finals 3-0 to Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech.
The Mountaineers had a great tournament at 157 pounds.
Caleb Dowling finished in second place, and Alex Hornfeck finished his tournament placing third. Both wrestlers made it to the semifinals.
Dowling lost his finals match by medical forfeit.
Austin Cooley showed great potential Saturday for the Mountaineers, making it to the semifinals where he faced Max Shaw of North Carolina.
Cooley knocked off the one-seed Shaw 3-1.
Wolfgram started the day off great in the quarterfinals with a 14–3 win. He went on to beat three seed Whitman of North Carolina 3-1 in his semifinal match.
Wolfgram picked up a loss in the finals 4-1 to Hunter Catka of Virginia Tech.
Payton Hall pinned his first opponent and went on to win his quarterfinal match 5-1. However, Hall medically forfeited his semifinal match and placed fourth.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Nov. 13 in the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open in Binghamton, New York.