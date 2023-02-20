The West Virginia University wrestling team traveled to Lock Haven University on Sunday and claimed a 34-9 win in its final match of the regular season.
With the win, the wrestling team became the sixth in WVU history to finish with 10 wins on the year.
Colton Drousias got the start at 125 pounds and received a forfeit for the Mountaineers to go up 6-0. Jace Shafer was up next and would lose to Gable Strickland by a pin tying up the team score six all.
Jordan Titus got the train moving again at 141 pounds where he was able to pick up a 6-0 win over Lock Haven’s Zack Zeamer.
Sam Hillegas at 149 pounds had a tough match versus Nick Stonecheck. He was defeated 3-0 with a reversal in the second period.
After 149 pounds, WVU would win out the rest of the weight classes.
Alex Hornfeck dominated his opponent on the mat where he was able to shut out Ashton Eyler winning 13-0.
Peyton Hall made quick work of his opponent pinning him in the first period making the team score 18-9. Scott Joll received a forfeit at 174 pounds for West Virginia.
Anthony Carmen had an impressive comeback after being down 4-0 in the second period. He was able to score eight points in the third period to win 9-5 over Colin Fegley.
Austin Cooley put on a scoring clinic on his feet where he was able to score three takedowns in the first two periods, winning 10-3.
Michael Wolfgram at heavyweight put the icing on the cake with a 6-4 win against Isaac Reid to make the team score 34-9.
The Mountaineers are officially done with the regular season and will return to action again for the Big 12 Championships on Saturday, March 4, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.