West Virginia lost to No. 3 Iowa State on Friday in a close 20-13 match in Morgantown.
The dual meet started at 125 pounds, and fifth year senior Killian Cardinale started the Mountaineers on a hot streak winning 3-2 over Caleb Fuessley. Davin Rhaods at 133 pounds continued off Cardinal’s success with a 6-2 win over Iowa State's Zach Redding 6-2.
Jordan Titus tried to keep the momentum going with a close first period, but ended up with a 11-3 win against Casey Swederski.
Hoping to improve the West Virginia win streak by 13 points, Sam Hillegas lost to Paniro Johnson 11-3.
Having a career season for the Mountaineers, Alex Hornfeck at 157 pounds needed a win for West Virginia to get a controlling lead., Hornfeck would go on to lose 5-3 with a close match up until the third period with a winning takedown by Jason Kraisser
The match of the night was between Iowa State No. 2 David Carr and No. 10 Payton Hall. The bout started off close, but Carr got off to a commanding lead by the third period to win 8-2.
The match was a deciding factor between the two teams. The Mountaineers needed upsets in order to pull out the upset against No. 3 Iowa State.
WVU’s Scott Joll at 174 pounds was able to get a solid win over Julian Broderson winning 8-2. The match made the team score 13-10 West Virginia.
Anthony Carmen, who has had an outstanding season for West Virginia, lost 9-5 against No. 4-ranked Marcus Coleman.
WVU needed to win the last two matches in order to seal the upset as the team score was 13-13.
The match was tied win a 184 pounds Austin Cooley faced off against No. 5 Yonger Bastida at 197 pounds. Cooley would go on to lose by a major of 17-8.
The match came down to heavyweight where Michael Wolfgram needed a pin to win the dual meet with a tech fall or pin to come away with the home upset. Wolfgram would go on to lose 4-2 against No. 10 Sam Schuyler 4-2.
The Mountaineers will return to action in Morgantown against No. 14 University of Northern Iowa on Feb. 5.