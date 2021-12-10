The West Virginia wrestling team traveled back home Friday to compete against the Glenville State Pioneers and won 40-3.
The 125-pound class started off the match with West Virginia (2-3, 1-0 Big 12) sophomore Colton Drousais winning with a major decision against Glenville State (10-2) junior Kevin Meloni, 12-3.
West Virginia freshman Michael Dolan won the 133-pound class against Glenville State freshman Devin Easton with a technical fall, 20-5.
The Mountaineers continued their winning streak in the 141-pound class with senior Caleb Rea against freshman Ethan Hardy 6-4 decision.
The 149-pound class continued the momentum as West Virginia redshirt sophomore Jeff Boyd won against Glenville State freshman Gavin Quiocho 9-5 decision.
Mountaineers redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck won the 157-pound class with a forfeit.
Sophomore Peyton Hall remains undefeated as he won the 165-pound class against senior Hunter Jones with a fall within the first two minutes of the match.
The Mountaineers junior Scott Joll won in the 174-pound class against the Pioneers junior Hunter DeLong 10-4 decision.
Sophomore Anthony Carmen took the win in the 184-pound class, as he took down Pioneer junior Cole Houser with a fall in less than two minutes of the match.
The Pioneers came through with their first win of the match during the 197-pound class when freshman Jordan Williams won against sophomore Jace Bradbury 8-5, decision.
The match ended with the 225-pound class with West Virginia redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram winning against Glenville State freshman Gavin Shamblin 13-3, major decision.
“We were more aggressive and we stayed more aggressive throughout the match, so from that standpoint we did very well,” West Virginia head coach Tim Flynn said.
The Mountaineers' next match will be in Lexington, Virginia against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.