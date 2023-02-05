The West Virginia University wrestling team fell to a talented No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 20-12.
"You never want to lose, but our guys are competing," fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. "We are making the right steps; that's a really solid Northern Iowa team."
At 125 pounds, Killian Cardinale started off the match defeating Kyle Gollhofer with a decision of 11-7.
However, the Mountaineers went on to lose the next three weight classes.
Davin Rhaods lost 8-4 against Kyle Biscoglia. At 141 pounds, Jordan Titus was major decisioned 13-4 by Cael Happel. Sam Hillegas also lost a close match 10-7 against Colin Realbuto.
Caleb Dowling started for the Mountaineers at 157 pounds. He was able to pick up a must needed victory with a 3-1 decision.
Peyton Hall had to keep WVU in the match with a win. Hall was in a 0-0 match after the first period but picked up a huge takedown in the second period.
Hall went on to win 5-2 making the team score 10-9 with UNI in the lead.
Northern Iowa went on another big run winning three straight bouts.
Scott Joll was drafted 8-1 by Lance Runyon. At 184 pounds, Anthony Carmen was major decisioned by Parker Keckeisen 14-4.
The true freshman Brian Finnerty was given the start at 197 pounds against Kaleb Runyon but fell 9-2.
Michael Wolfgram was able to score three takedowns in the first period but couldn’t get much going afterward. Wolfgram won his bout 7-4 to end the match 12-20 in a UNI win.
The Mountaineers will return to action again on Friday to face off against Air Force at home for Military Appreciation Night. The first 500 fans to arrive will be given a blue shaker.