The West Virginia wrestling team extended its win streak to two matches, winning 36-3 against VMI at Cormack Hall in Lexington, Virginia.
Second-year wrestler Peyton Hall continuing his undefeated start was the headline of the win, but nine Mountaineers in total won.
Sophomore Colton Drousias started the Mountaineers off with a 11-0 major decision win over Sam Congleton in the 125-pound class
In the 133-pound class, freshman Michael Dolan continued a great weekend as he picked up another victory, with his 6-2 decision over Mike Tandurella being the second of his career.
Senior Caleb Rea won an 8-1 decision in the 141-pound matchup against Freddy Junko, for a third straight Mountaineer victory
The Mountaineers continued to win when redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Boyd defeated Luke Hart of the 149-pound class 15-4 in a major decision.
Redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck also won a major decision, 12-1 over Riley Simon in the 157-pound matchup
Hall stayed undefeated in the 165-pound class, as he won 21-6 with a technical fall against River Carroll.
Junior Scott Joll won a 4-1 decision against Jon Hoover of the 174-pound class.
Sophomore Anthony Carman of the 184-pound class won a 13-1 major decision to defeat Max Gourley.
Finally, VMI got on the board when Tyler Mousaw won a 6-4 decision against senior Jakcson Moomau in the 197-pound matchup.
But the Mountaineers finished the match with a win, as Michael Wolfrgam of the 285-pound matchup defeated Isaac Dolph.
The Mountaineers' next matches will be against Chattanooga and Cleveland State on Monday, Dec. 20 at the WVU Coliseum. The matches are set to begin at noon and 1:30 p.m. respectively.