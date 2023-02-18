The West Virginia University wrestling team squeaked by Clarion University Friday on Senior Night at the Coliseum.
The match started off at 125 pounds with Joey Fischer of Clarion versus Jace Schaefer. Fischer started Clarion off strong with a pin in the second period.
Clarion continued their momentum with another win at 133 pounds. Mason Prinkey won with a 7-5 overtime win over Davin Rhoads.
WVU went on a five win streak in the dual after 133 pounds. Jordan Titus started the streak off with a 14-8 win over Seth Koleno. Sammy Hillegas added onto the streak with another win at 149 pounds winning 10-8.
Alex Hornfeck came up huge for the Mountaineers, giving them a major decision. Hornfeck won 10-2 over Trevor Elfvin.
Peyton Hall continued the momentum at 165 pounds with a tech fall. Hall beat Pine with a score of 19-4.
Scott Joll kept the train moving with a decision over Worthing winning the match 13-9.
The Mountaineers went into panic mode when Clarion won the next two bouts. Anthony Carmen was pinned in 31 seconds by Will Feldkamp. The team score was then 18-15 with West Virginia leading.
At 197 pounds, Austin Cooley took a tough loss to Tyler Bagley. Bagley won the match 4-0.
It all came down to the final bout at heavyweight. Michael Wolfgram came up huge for the team. Wolfgram pinned his opponent in the first period finalizing the team score at 24-18 for a Mountaineer win.
West Virginia will return to action again on Sunday when it faces off against Lock Haven University at the Thomas Fieldhouse.