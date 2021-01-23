The West Virginia wrestling team came back from a 15-13 deficit to win 18-15 against Cleveland State behind late victories from Noah Adams and Michael Wolfgram.
The Mountaineers (4-2, 0-1 Big 12) started off strong as No. 25 Killian Cardinale pulled off a 9-1 major decision over Jake Manley. In the match, Cardinale was able to take Manley down three separate times for six of his nine points.
West Virginia went on to lose two of the next three matches, bringing the score to 7-6, but then Alex Hornfeck was pinned giving up six points and doubling the Viking’s (0-1) score with half of the matchups remaining.
As No. 24 Peyton Hall stepped onto the mat, the Mountaineers were down 12-7 and needed some help, the freshman stepped up and won an 8-2 decision bringing the Mountaineers within just two points. Then Scott Joll followed Hall with an impressive win of his own as he pulled off the 12-11 decision over CSU’s Anthony Rice.
After an Anthony Carman loss in the 184-pound weight class, the Mountaineers were down 15-13 and had just two more wrestlers remaining. First up was No. 1 Adams who extended his winning streak to 38-straight matches with an 8-2 decision over Ben Smith.
Following Adams’ win, the Mountaineers had a one-point lead, but the team was then deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after Adams threw his headgear bringing the score to 15-15 with just one match remaining.
"Today made for a crazy, but exciting match," WVU head coach Tim Flynn said.
With all the pressure on him, redshirt freshman Wolfgram pulled off a 6-3 victory in the heavyweight class to give the Mountaineers the win.
"We got a lot of valuable mat time, and it was huge for Michael to come through with a victory for the team win," Flynn said.
Next up, the Mountaineers will take on Big 12 foe Northern Colorado (3-0, 2-0) on Jan. 31, at noon, inside the WVU Coliseum.