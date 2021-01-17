The West Virginia wrestling team came out with a win against the Bucknell Bisons on Sunday afternoon, while also hosting the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
In the first dual matches of the day, the Mountaineers (2-1) easily took down the Bison (0-2) 29-3 after nine WVU wrestlers on the card won their head-to-head matchups.
Mountaineers Killian Cardinale (125), Joey Thomas (133), Jeff Boyd (141), Brayden Roberts (149), Caleb Downing (157), Scott Joll (174), Anthony Carman (184), and Michael Wolfgram (HWT) all recorded closely contested wins over the Bison via a decision.
Boyd’s win was highlighted by an impressive technical maneuver, when he was able to pin his opponent on his back while simultaneously locking his arm, rewarding him the two points needed for the victory. The only Mountaineer who did not come away with a win was Peyton Hall (165), who lost to Bucknell’s Zach Hartman via a 5-2 decision.
Noah Adams — ranked No. 1 in his respective weight class (197) — picked up yet another win in an absolutely dominating performance, recording a 17-to-1 victory via a technical fall. The win continued the streak for Adams, who has not lost in 36 matches, going all the way back to Nov. 3, 2019.
To conclude the evening, the Mountaineers then faced a familiar foe in the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0). The matchup was one that had gotten the best of the Mountaineers in the past. All-time, the Sooners held a 8-2 record since the first matchup between the two programs in 1986.
The Sooners got the early jump on the Mountaineers after Cardinale lost his bout, while Thomas and Boyd lost to highly-ranked Sooners, No. 11 Tony Madrigal and No. 5 Dom Demas, respectively.
Roberts struggled in his match against No. 13 Mitch Moore, suffering a 4-2 setback. The Sooner wins kept on coming against the Mountaineers, as Walker Heard lost his match via a 8-2 decision. This brought Oklahoma’s lead to a commanding 15-0 over West Virginia.
Peyton Hall got points on the board for the Mountaineers, after forcing two stalling calls against Oklahoma’s Jake Stiles to take the decisive 3-to-2 victory. This made the score 15-3 to Oklahoma. Joll also dropped his contest, losing in a 13-to-7 decision which extended OU’s lead 18-to-3.
The deficit didn’t stop Carman from taking another win away from the Sooners as he held on for the whole period to pick up a respective 7-to-6 victory, bringing the score 18-to-6 in favor of the Sooners.
West Virginia’s deficit was cut in half following yet another impressive win by Noah Adams, 3-to-2, marking his 37th straight victory for West Virginia. Adams was able to control the pace and flow of the match by keeping his opponent on the mat at all times.
In the end, it was too little, too late for WVU. The attempted comeback was cut short after Wolfgram dropped his heavyweight bout to the Sooners, 6-to-2. The official score was 21-to-9 in favor of Oklahoma, handing the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.
West Virginia will take a week off before competing against Big 12 affiliate Northern Colorado on Sunday, Jan. 31, at noon inside the WVU Coliseum.