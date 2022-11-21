The West Virginia wrestling team dominated and swept the Mountaineer Quad, beating Edinboro University, Glenville State, and Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 20.
The Mountaineers cruised past Glenville State in the first dual of the night 37-9
Jace Schafer started the momentous effort off strong, with a 15-4 major decision over Devin Easton. Michael Dolan and Jeffery Boyd both would pick up falls at 141 and 149 pounds. Boyd ended his match quickly with a 20 second pin.
Peyton Hall major decisioned his opponent 14-3 to put the Mountaineers up 26-3.
Making his debut, freshman Brody Conley pinned Jadon Stephens in one minute and 32 seconds at 174 pounds. Austin Cooley started off the day with a statement tech, falling his opponent 24-8.
In the following match, West Virginia would beat Edinboro in dominating fashion winning 40-3.
Schafer would go on and pick up a win at 125 pounds winning 7-4 over Logan Jaquay.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Titus made his dual debut at 141 pounds with a 6-2 win over Zachary Soda.
Both Sam Hillegas at 149 pounds and Hall at 165 pounds would pick up major team points for the Mountaineers. Hillegas made a technical fall on his opponent 17-1 and Peyton Hall pinned his opponent in four minutes and 47 seconds.
Conley would pick up where he left off in the first match and majored his opponent Joseph Arnold 10-1.
Cooley would major his opponent Jack Kilner as well, 11-3. Michael Wolfgram picked up his first win on the day with a 6-2 decision alongside him.
The next match for the Mountaineers was an important match against Big 12 conference opponent Northern Colorado.
The Bears started the dual off well, getting pins in two of the first three matches at 125 and 141 pounds. Sam Hillegas would put the Mountaineers on the board with a 9-0 major over Benji Alanis
Hornfeck picked up a crucial overtime win at 157 pounds, winning 9-7 over Vinny Zerban.
Conley would drop down to 165 pounds to wrestle Andrew Berreyesa. Conley won his match 5-3 to go a perfect 3-0 on the day. Hall picked up a massive win for the Mountaineers, putting them within two points of Northern Colorado.
Coming down to the final three bouts of the dual, West Virginia was down 15-13. Anthony Carmen went out at 184 pounds and handled business with a 3-2 win over Branson Brittman to put the Mountaineers up 16-15.
Cooley and Wolfgram capped off the dual for the Mountaineers, as they both picked up major decisions to lead the Mountaineers over Northern Colorado 24-15.
West Virginia in its next match, will face off against the Missouri Tigers at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.