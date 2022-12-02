The West Virginia Mountaineers wrestling team traveled to Colombia, Missouri to face off against No. 4 Missouri on Friday night. The Mountaineers took their first loss of the season, falling 38-3.
Through the first three bouts, the Mountaineers would lose all three matches putting the team behind 16-0.
No. 22 Sam Hillegas needed a win over No. 8 at 149 pounds against Brock Mauller to build some momentum for the Mountaineers. Mauller would go on to win the match 10-2.
Alex Hornfeck was up next to try and put a stop to Missouri’s shutout. Hornfeck faced off against No. 11 Jarret Jacques at 157 pounds.
Going into the third period, Hornfeck was down 4-1 but earned a reversal midway through the third to make it 4-3. Jacques was able to fight off Hornfeck’s comeback to win 4-3.
The match of the night would be the rematch between No. 7 Peyton Hall and defending national champion, No. 1 ranked Keegan O’Toole.
Going into the second period, Hall and O’Toole were both scoreless. O’Toole managed to get an escape early in the second period to go up 1-0.
Hall chose neutral in the third period, where he would end up getting taken down with 10 seconds left in the match. Hall would take his first loss of the season losing 3-0 to O’Toole.
The Mountaineers would not record any points on the board until redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley at 197 pounds won his match 3-1 over Colton Hawks.
Cooley has been one of the standouts for WVU this season and has been a key factor for the Mountaineers success so far, taking the only match victory for the Mountaineers on Friday.
The Mountaineers will return to action in its next match at home, squaring off against the Fairmont State Falcons on Monday, Dec. 19. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.