The West Virginia wrestling team earned its first Big 12 conference win of the season Sunday afternoon against No. 17 Northern Colorado at the WVU Coliseum.
Coming off a close dual-match win against Cleveland State last weekend, the Mountaineers (5-2, 1-1 Big 12) came into Sunday’s contest looking to continue their momentum into the conference play portion of their schedule.
During the first match, the Bears (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) had the advantage, as WVU sophomore Scott Joll was handily defeated by Northern Colorado’s Jackson Hemauer, in a 11-2 majority decision. Joll was unable to get off the mat as Hemauer piled on the pressure early and often. Junior Jackson Moomau also lost his bout against Alan Clothier by a 10-2 majority decision.
Momentum swung in WVU’s direction when No.1 Noah Adams took the floor against Northern Colorado’s Jacob Seely. From the very first whistle, Adams was absolutely dominant over Seely, including five different takedowns on his way to a 13-1 victory by majority decision.
This victory was the 39th straight for the Coal City, West Virginia, native. The win cut Northern Colorado’s overall lead in half, bringing it to 8-4.
Heavyweight Michael Wolfgram took on the Bears’ Robert Winters that was deadlocked at three before Wolfgram took over. Wolfgram eventually came away with a big win for the Mountaineers with a last-second bullrush that put Winters on his back.
The WVU Coliseum came to life during the 133-pound bout between WVU’s Ryan Sullivan and Northern Colorado’s Theorious Robinson. Sullivan held a tight 4-3 lead over Robinson into the third period, where a violent takedown by Sullivan knocked the wind out of Robinson. He took advantage and ended the match with a fall.
The fall resulted in an eight-point swing, giving the Mountaineers the overall lead 16-8. The momentum was clearly now in favor of West Virginia. The Mountaineers subsequently picked up their fourth straight victory with redshirt junior Killian Cardinale completing a 7-2 victory.
Northern Colorado appeared to gain a win back on WVU when Christopher Sandoval held a 1-0 lead over freshman Jeffery Boyd, but Boyd forced a stalling call on Sandoval late, resulting in overtime. It wasn’t until the seventh period of sudden-death overtime when Boyd pinned Sandoval for the 7-1 victory, extending the West Virginia lead to 19-8.
After five straight Mountaineer wins, Northern Colorado finally got another win at 149 pounds when the Bears Nathan Moore was able to defeat freshman Brayden Roberts in a close 4-3 victory.
Redshirt sophomore Alex Hornfeck grabbed another three points for WVU, with an impressive 6-1 win over UNC’s Brody Lamb. To close out the afternoon, freshman Peyton Hall defeated UNC’s Jordan Robinson 8-5 by majority decision.
The overall 25-11 victory was both the first over a ranked opponent and in conference play for the Mountaineers this season.
Next for WVU, the Mountaineers face Wyoming, Air Force and Fresno State on Feb. 6. The match against Wyoming is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Laramie, Wyoming. West Virginia will then travel to Greeley, Colorado, to face Air Force and Fresno State starting at 9:30 p.m.