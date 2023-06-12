In June 2020, Pei-Ju 'Penny' Hsieh transferred to the University of Northern Colorado from Troy University to play tennis. Within a month of her decision, however, UNC cut its tennis programs due to budget issues.
After that, she considered giving up the sport.
“I was kind of going from and back because I was kind of worried that I'm not good enough to be there,” Hsieh said.
Now, Hsieh is a WVU alumni who is notable for clinching multiple matches for the Mountaineers.
Before her career as a player started, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams at UNC were on a call with administration when they received the news that they were getting cut.
“I was having the phone call in the car, and I can feel the atmosphere, like, it's really intense,” Hsieh said in an interview with the Mountaineer Sports Insider podcast last month. “I can feel like something bad is gonna happen.”
Hsieh spent the next year focusing on academics. However, in the summer of 2021, she was contacted by Jacob Eddins, the then-assistant coach (now associate head coach) of the WVU tennis team.
Eddins and Head Coach Miha Lisac tried to recruit Hsieh when she originally transferred from Troy. After UNC cut its program, they decided to try again.
After a month of phone calls and conversations, Hsieh became a Mountaineer in June 2021.
“That was a good decision that I made for myself,” Hsieh said.
Hsieh came to Morgantown as a redshirt senior on a very young team that had five freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. The only player who was older than her was fifth-year senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia.
During the recruiting process, Lisac told Hsieh that
he was looking for someone to step up into a leadership role.
This was new territory for her.
“I just didn't believe [in] myself,” Hsieh said. “I was kind of surprised. Like I know I can work hard for everything, but I just didn't expect [to hear] like, ‘Hey, I think you can lead someone.’”
Hsieh proved to be a leader for the team over the next two years and was named a team captain in the 2023 spring season.
She finished her final year as a Mountaineer with an 8-4 singles record while playing in the fifth and sixth seeds. In doubles, she finished 4-6 while primarily playing in the third seed with redshirt freshman Maja Dodik.
The Changwa, Taiwan native’s most notable match, however, came against Marshall University on Feb. 10.
Hsieh defeated Marshall’s Sofia Hurrion 6-4, 7-5 to seal the overall score 4-3. Her match completed a 1-3 WVU comeback.
If you are a WVU sports fan, watch this video.@WVUTennis hosted Marshall today and went down 1-3 early. The girls were able to tie it up at 3-3 and it all came down to fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh.She won her match in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. A big win for the Mountaineers. pic.twitter.com/TSqoNwN406— Luke Blain (@LukeDBlain) February 10, 2023
“That's … really kind of like a huge memory for me to being like a WVU tennis player here because that's kind of like something that we [did] together,” Hsieh said.
Now that Hsieh has graduated, she plans to pursue a career as a college tennis coach.
“I really, really wanna move on to the coaching side and then see if I have the chance to help other player[s] or help [another] team to achieve their goal,” Hsieh said.
