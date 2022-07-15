Former West Virginia University volleyball star Lacey Zerwas was nominated a candidate for the 2022 Woman of the Year Award by the NCAA on Thursday.
There are 577 total nominees from all three NCAA divisions. Zerwas is one of the 248 nominees from Division I-member schools.
The nominees must demonstrate the four pillars of the Woman of the Year Award: academics, athletics, service and leadership.
Zerwas finished her career at WVU in the fall of 2021 with 3,890 assists. She also led the team in assists every year she played.
The Phoenix, Arizona native made the All-Big 12 second team her junior year and was also nominated to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team during her sophomore year.
Zerwas was given the team’s Mountaineer award her freshman year. The award is presented to freshman student athletes who demonstrate what it means to be a Mountaineer.
She was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 First Team her junior year and the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America Third team her senior year.
Zerwas was a setter for the team all four years from fall of 2018 to fall of 2021.
Conference nominees for the 2022 Woman of the Year Award will be announced in mid-August.