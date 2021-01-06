The West Virginia Athletic Department will not allow fans at indoor WVU events through Jan. 24 as announced on Wednesday.
With COVID-19 cases rising throughout the state, only essential personnel, families and guests of players will be allowed to attend events.
“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”
A determination for the remainder of events beyond Jan. 24 will be announced at a later date.