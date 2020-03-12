Update, 6:30 p.m.: In aligning with Big 12 Conference rules, West Virginia University athletics are now on hiatus until March 29.
According to a release from the Big 12 Conference, "the suspension of these athletic-related activities does not include campus-based practices for in-season sports, strength and conditioning activities for all sports."
West Virginia University athletics are on hiatus through March 22, athletic director Shane Lyons announced Thursday.
In a release, Lyons described the situation as "fluid."
“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals. This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff,” Lyons said. “The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”
Events canceled include a baseball series against Texas Tech spanning Friday-Sunday, gymnastics and tennis events on Friday and more.
Additionally, no team or recruiting travel will be allowed.
Earlier in the day, the Big 12 Conference announced that conference basketball tournaments will be canceled.